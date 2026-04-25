Vespa Tech 80th Special Edition Launched In India – Celebrates 80 Years Of Iconic Scooter

Vespa has introduced a special edition model in India to celebrate its 80th anniversary. Called the Vespa Tech 80th, this limited series pays tribute to the brand’s legacy that dates back to 1946, when the first Vespa scooter was introduced. The anniversary edition is being offered in both 125cc and 150cc variants, combining classic design elements inspired by early Vespa models with modern features from the current lineup. Vespa Tech 80th Special Edition prices will be announced in a few days.

Inspired By Original Vespa Design

A key highlight of the Vespa Tech 80th is its unique colour scheme. It gets a special ‘Verde Pastello’ green shade, inspired by one of the earliest Vespa colours from the 1940s. The paint finish extends across multiple components, including the body panels, mirrors, grab handle and even parts of the suspension.

The design follows a clean and minimal approach, with tone-on-tone elements in darker green seen on the seat, grips and footboard inserts. The seat itself gets contrast stitching, adding a premium touch. Other notable details include specially designed alloy wheels finished in the same green shade, along with a diamond-cut effect on the rim channel. The overall look aims to reflect Vespa’s original styling while maintaining a modern appeal.

Special Badging & Anniversary Elements

To mark the occasion, Vespa has added exclusive badging across the scooter. The front apron features the classic Vespa logo along with a commemorative ‘80th’ plaque. At the rear, there is a dedicated badge that reads ‘80 years of Vespa Est. 1946’. These additions differentiate the Tech 80th edition from the standard Vespa range and highlight its limited and celebratory nature.

Same Platform, New Identity

While the design and detailing are new, the Vespa Tech 80th continues to use the same mechanical setup as the standard Vespa 125 and 150 models sold in India. This means performance and hardware are expected to remain unchanged. The focus here is clearly on design, exclusivity and heritage rather than mechanical upgrades.

Celebrating 80 Years Of Vespa

The Vespa brand completes 80 years in 2026, marking a significant milestone in its global journey. Since its debut in 1946, Vespa has evolved across more than 160 models, becoming one of the most recognisable two-wheeler brands worldwide. As part of the celebrations, Vespa will also host a global event in Rome from 25th to 28th June 2026, bringing together enthusiasts and owners from across the world.

With the Tech 80th edition, Vespa is tapping into its heritage while offering buyers a visually distinct product. It may not bring mechanical changes, but the unique styling and commemorative elements make it a special offering for enthusiasts and collectors.