Vinfast 7-Seater SUV Design Trademarked In India – 60 kWh, 450 km Range

Renowned Vietnamese brand, Vinfast, is shaping up its portfolio in India as the company has lined up VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs. Both of them are premium electric SUVs with a maximum seating capacity of 5 occupants. However, there seems to be a new electric SUV in the pipeline for India, which will be Vinfast’s first 7-seater electric SUV in India. Let’s take a closer look.

Vinfast 7-Seater SUV

After inaugurating their first ever manufacturing facility outside of Vietnam and third operational facility globally in Toothukudi, Tamil Nadu, Vinfast seems to be gearing up for a portfolio expansion. The company has just trademarked design of a new 7-seater electric SUV in India which will appeal to both fleet buyers and large families in India.

We say fleet buyers because the vehicle we are looking at is called Vinfast Limo Green, which the company has listed as a “Service Vehicle” and not a “Car” on their website. It is aimed at fleet buyers looking to operate electric 7-seaters. In Vietnam, Vinfast calls it an MPV and not an SUV, which might be changed in India, considering market trends.

Where design is concerned, Vinfast Limo Green is quite good looking. It has a minimal front fascia with what looks like a connecting LED light bar along with sleek vertically arranged headlights. In fact, it looks far sleeker than VF 6 and VF 7, launching soon in India. Side profile has a strong SUV-ish silhouette accentuated by tough-looking body cladding.

Specs & Features

Dimensionally, Vinfast Limo Green measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, 1,728 mm in height and has a 2,840 mm long wheelbase. It has large 18-inch alloy wheels and a ground clearance of 170 mm. There are disc brakes at all four corners too. Battery is a 60.13 kWh unit which promises a range of 450 km on a single charge (NEDC).

Vinfast Limo Green is a FWD vehicle with a single electric motor rated at 201 bhp of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque. It has three driving modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport. Fast DC charging is supported and Limo Green will go from 10%-70% SOC in 30 minutes.

On the inside, Vinfast Limo Green gets a 10.1-inch infotainment screen and a minimal dashboard and a three-spoke steering wheel. Features include leatherette upholstery, 360-degree camera, a floating centre console, chrome highlights for premium appeal, three-row seating to accommodate up to 7 occupants and more.

Will it launch in India?

Vinfast Limo Green deliveries commenced on 5th August 2025 as the company handed over the first batch to customers. Deliveries started four months after bookings began and 7 months after it debuted. There’s a good probability of Vinfast Limo Green launching in India considering market trends favouring 7-seater offerings in EV segment.

In Vietnam, Vinfast Limo Green has been priced at VND 749 Million that includes a 7-year or 1,60,000 km warranty and free charging at all V-Green public charging stations. This turns out to be around Rs 25 lakh in today’s conversion rates. If the same price is employed for Indian market, it will rival the BYD eMAX 7, Kia Carens Clavis EV and upcoming Mahindra XEV 7e.