Vinfast 800S SUV, 900S Sedan Unveiled – Ultra Luxury Models Launch In 2027

Renowned Vietnamese 4W and 2W manufacturer, Vinfast, has announced a major restructuring of its portfolio. Also, the company has just introduced two new ultra luxury models in its flagship Lac Hong sub brand, positioned above VF mainstream brand and Green commercial brand. One of these Lac Hong offerings is a luxury SUV and the other is a luxury sedan, set to take on their respective Western rivals. Let’s take a closer look.

Vinfast 800S SUV and 900S Sedan

Vietnamese automaker, Vinfast, has just unveiled two new ultra luxury models under its flagship Lac Hong brand. These are called Lac Hong 800S and Lac Hong 900S. Lac Hong 800S is an SUV and comes with traditional SUV proportions with an imposing appearance. It brings a decent doze of chrome highlights.

Along with the chrome, we can also see some real gold alloy plating on the Lac Hong lettering and its Lac bird emblem. Like other ultra luxury vehicles, this Lac bird emblem sticks out from the bonnet to radiate its opulence and make a statement. Chrome studded grille is tall and lends an imposing look.

There are chrome highlights on headlights, LED DRLs, lower bumper and even on the bonnet shut line that goes all across the Lac Hong 800S’ length and neatly merges into its LED tail light signature. We can see chrome highlights on door handles, window surrounds, towards running board, in the wheels and rear bumpers.

A similar grille design can be seen on Lac Hong 900S sedan, but it gets less chrome highlights for a sporty effect. Chrome is around the grille and on bumper highlights at the front and around the glass area and at the running boards towards the side. Rear gets the signature LED tail lights, chrome on bumper and an interesting spoiler.

Lac Hong 900S is a proper three-box sedan, but it also has a neatly executed sloping rear roof line too. It gets a larger Lac bird emblem on its C Pillar area than 800S and the wheels are of aero type, to extract a longer range.

Luxurious Interiors

Both Lac Hong 800S and Lac Hong 900S from Vinfast are expected to offer a similar experience on the inside. Because they are ultra luxurious vehicles, Vinfast has given them exquisite materials like rare woods, soft nappa leather and even Gold plated accents for opulence. These rare woods are lacquered too.

With 900S, there will be a privacy partition to isolate rear compartment from driver compartment. There will be a massive screen behind this compartment for rear occupant entertainment. Powered doors, zero gravity seats, premium speakers, foldable executive tables and active suspension are expected.

Powering the Vinfast Lac Hong 800S and Lac Hong 900S will be a triple motor setup with two motors driving rear wheels and one motor driving front wheels. Peak power output will be around 616 bhp, which should be enough to give these ultra luxury vehicles effortless performance reserves. Launch is likely to happen in 2027.