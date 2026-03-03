VinFast EC Van Design Patented In India – Launch Intentions?

With 2,600 litres of loading volume, the VinFast electric van suits the needs of urban transportation

In a short span, VinFast has emerged as the fourth-largest EV brand in India in terms of sales volumes. To sustain the growth momentum, VinFast has plans to launch multiple new EVs. Earlier, patents were filed for the Minio Green EV and Limo Green EV. And now, VinFast has filed a patent for the EC Van in India. Let’s check out the details.

VinFast EC Van design patented

Built for cargo operations, the VinFast electric van has a tall, boxy profile. Dimensionally, the van is 3,767 mm long, 1,680 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. Available cargo space is 1,450 mm long, 1,470 mm wide and 1,220 mm tall, which roughly translates to 2,600 litres. The van has a ground clearance of 165 mm and a turning radius of 5.1 metres.

While the EC Van is built for utility, it appears to have SUV-inspired styling. Key features include an upright front fascia, a compact bonnet, polygonal headlamp housings and a prominent bumper. VinFast’s logo in chrome finish links the headlamps at the centre, lending the front fascia a seamless, connected look.

VinFast EC Van uses 14-inch wheels, wrapped in 175/80 tyres. Side profile looks rugged with features such as flared wheel arches and armoured-style body panelling. Other key features include squarish rear-view mirrors, traditional body-coloured door handles and a flat roof. At the rear, one can notice horizontally stacked tail lamps, a flat tailgate, VinFast logo and a simple bumper design.

Key features

In its home market, the VinFast EC Van is available in exciting colour options of Gold, White, Red and Green. Payload capacity is rated at 650 kg. The van is positioned as a versatile cargo vehicle, which can be used by various entities including sole proprietors, logistics partners and businesses. VinFast has engineered the EC Van to enhance operating efficiency and boost operator profitability.

With the van’s efficient electric powertrain, users can expect to achieve a significant reduction in their monthly operating costs. Also, since there are fewer moving parts, costs related to repairs, maintenance and downtime can be reduced. The EC Van features a two-seat configuration with a dedicated enclosed cargo area. Key features include power steering, audio system, Bluetooth and a USB charging port.

Safety kit seems robust with features such as traction control system (TCS), emergency stop signal (ESS) and ABS with EBD. The van has disc brakes at the front and drum units at the rear. A tire repair kit is part of the standard package.

Performance, range

In Vietnam, the VinFast EC Van is equipped with an 18.3 kWh battery pack. Certified range as per NEDC cycle is 175 km. The electric motor generates 30 kW (41 PS) and 110 Nm of torque. Max DC fast charging capacity is 24.2 kW, allowing 10% to 70% charge in 42 minutes. The van has a rear-wheel drive setup and comes with a regenerative braking system.

While the design of VinFast EC Van has been patented, a specific launch timeline has not been provided. In India, electric cargo van options currently available include the Tata Ace EV and Mahindra Zeo. VinFast EC Van can also challenge the ICE-powered Maruti Eeco.









