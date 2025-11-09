VinFast Limo Green 7s Electric MPV Spied Testing In India – Carens Clavis EV Rival

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast seems to be accelerating its plans for the Indian market. After filing design patents earlier this year, its upcoming Limo Green 7-seater electric MPV has now been spotted testing on Indian roads for the very first time. These latest spy shots, captured by automotive enthusiast Sandeep, reveal a fully camouflaged test mule, hinting that India could be one of the key markets for this new electric people mover.

First-ever sighting in India

The heavily camouflaged prototype closely resembles the design of the VinFast Limo Green, which was recently launched in Vietnam. The test mule features the same tall, upright stance, distinctive vertical tail lamps, and a large glasshouse — elements clearly visible despite the camouflage. The alloy wheel design and the tailgate profile appear similar to the model seen in the earlier patent filings, further confirming its identity.

From the side, the vehicle’s silhouette suggests a three-row seating layout, and the upright proportions confirm that it will prioritize cabin space and practicality. The test mule also features a digital instrument cluster visible through the windshield, confirming that the model is in an advanced stage of testing.

Built for Indian roads

The Limo Green measures around 4.74 meters in length with a 2,840 mm wheelbase. Ground clearance is expected to be around 170 mm, well-suited for Indian road conditions.

Under the skin, the Limo Green is powered by a 60.1 kWh battery pack paired with a 201 bhp electric motor, producing 280 Nm of torque. It’s a front-wheel-drive setup, offering a certified range of around 450 km (NEDC). Fast charging from 10–70% is said to take just 30 minutes.

Interior and features

In Vietnam, the Limo Green features a clean, minimalist cabin with a 10.1-inch infotainment display, leatherette upholstery, 360-degree camera, and a floating centre console. The model will likely bring similar equipment to India, with three-row seating for seven occupants.

If launched in India, the VinFast Limo Green would become one of the few all-electric 7-seater MPVs, joining the likes of the BYD eMAX 7 and the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Given its size and feature set, it could also appeal to both premium family buyers and fleet operators seeking a spacious, eco-friendly people carrier.

Made in Tamil Nadu

VinFast has already inaugurated its Toothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu, the company’s first manufacturing plant outside Vietnam. The new facility will support local production and exports, and the Limo Green could very well be one of the first models assembled there.

In Vietnam, the Limo Green is priced at around VND 749 million (approx. Rs 25 lakh), inclusive of a 7-year/1.6 lakh km warranty. If priced competitively in India, the model could be a strong addition to the growing electric MPV segment. With local testing now underway, expect the VinFast Limo Green to make its Indian debut sometime next year, strengthening the brand’s portfolio alongside the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs.