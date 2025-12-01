Vinfast Limo Green Launch Timeline Revealed – 7-Seater EV

Renowned Vietnamese electric car and 2W manufacturer, Vinfast, is on the verge of a major breakthrough into the Indian EV market. The company has set up a manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu with an annual capacity of 50,000 units. VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs have been launched in the country already.

Now, Vinfast is speeding up its Indian portfolio expansion with a third electric car in the form of Limo Green. This vehicle’s design patent has been registered in India and it has been spied testing in India as well and a launch timeline has been revealed. Let’s check out the possibilities.

Vinfast Limo Green Launch Timeline

After launching two electric SUVs, Vinfast will launch an electric 7-seater MPV in the Indian market. Called Limo Green, this upcoming electric MPV has already commenced testing in India as seen by the recent spy shots. Limo Green will be Vinfast’s third electric offering in India and its first 7-seater.

Vinfast Asia Chief Executive Officer Pham Sanh Chau has now confirmed the third Vinfast product for India will be Limo Green and it will be launched around February. Unlike global markets where Limo Green is positioned separately from the VF lineup, Vinfast India will position Limo Green in the same band as VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs.

When launched, Vinfast Limo Green will take on rival 7-seater electric MPVs like Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMAX 7. India’s EV penetration is increasing and Vinfast aims to be a major player in this space. Vinfast also aims to step into India’s electric scooter segment and introduce its ride-hailing service Green and Smart Mobility (GSM).

What to expect?

Vinfast Limo Green packs a three-row seating layout and the flexibility it brings into the equation. Where size is concerned, Vinfast Limo Green measures 4.74 m in length and it packs a 2,840 mm long wheelbase. Size and space will be Limo Green’s forte and primary distinction from its rivals.

It offers a great road presence. LED lighting, large alloy wheels, body cladding and large glass area are notable elements. On the inside, Limo Green will pack a 10.2-inch infotainment screen along with a neatly laid-out dashboard. Features like 360-dgree cameras, flexible seating, digital instrumentation, climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, telematics and more.

Powering the Vinfast Limo Green could be a 60.1 kWh battery pack that sends juice to a 201 bhp electric motor with 280 Nm of peak torque. Limo Green will have a FWD setup and may offer a promised range of around 450 km on a single charge. It supports fast charging, taking the battery from 10–70% in just 30 minutes.

Source