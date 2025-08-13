Vinfast Minio Green EV Patented In India – MG Comet Rival

To establish a strong foothold in the Indian market, Vinfast aims to quickly expand its portfolio

Vinfast recently opened bookings for the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs in India. There are plans to introduce more models, as evident with the recent patent filed for Vinfast Limo Green 7-seat SUV. Vinfast has now filed a patent for another EV called the Minio Green. Let’s check out the details.

Vinfast Minio Green – Styling, features

In the Vietnamese market, the Vinfast Minio Green is positioned as a commercial electric vehicle. For India, a multi-use strategy could be formulated. Better clarity will emerge when an official statement is made. Measuring 3,090 mm in length, the Minio Green is positioned to compete in the 2-door all-electric supermini segment. It is slightly longer than the MG Comet that measures 2,974 mm in length.

Minio Green easily gets one’s attention with its compact, tall-boy profile. Some of the key features include a closed-off grille, semi-circular-style headlamps and prominent bumper design. Minio Green has a small bonnet, circular wheel arches, 13-inch wheels and traditional door handles. At the rear, the EV has a shark fin antenna, a flat windscreen and vertically stacked tail lamps. A total of six colour options are on offer with Minio Green.

Interiors are pretty basic, focused on roominess, comfort and practical applications. There’s a digital driver display that also functions as an infotainment system. There is no separate infotainment or audio setup. The EV has a grey interior theme with blue accents on the dash, door handles and upholstery.

Other highlights include rotary dials, a few physical buttons and a flat bottom 2-spoke steering wheel. Minio Green has 4-way adjustable driver’s seat, fabric seat upholstery and day and night interior rearview mirror. Safety kit includes features such as driver airbag, ABS and traction control system. Smart features include self-diagnosis and payment via QR code on mobile app.

Minio Green – Performance, range

Vinfast Minio Green is equipped with a 14.7 kWh battery pack. The electric motor generates 20 kW (27 PS) and 65 Nm of peak torque. Power is supplied to the rear axle (RWD) and users can choose from driving modes of Eco and Normal. Minio Green has a top speed of 80 km/h. Range is 170 km, as per NEDC standards. The EV supports charging of up to 12 kW.

Local manufacturing to reduce costs

Vinfast has set up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu to produce its electric cars. Manufacturing has already commenced VF 7. The plant has an initial production capacity of 50,000 units per annum. Based on demand, capacity can be scaled up to 1.5 lakh units per year. With local manufacturing, Vinfast can launch its EVs at a competitive price point.

Along with meeting domestic demand, the plant will also cater to export markets in South East Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Capacity will be expanded gradually, which will entail an investment of around Rs 16,000 crore in a phased manner. The plant will generate hundreds of direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.