VinFast MPV 7 Taxi At Rs 8 Per Km – Drivers Could Earn Rs 35k to Rs 40k

With corporate-grade management and trained drivers, VinFast’s taxi services can significantly improve the commuting experience

Traditionally, carmakers usually focus on their core business rather than venturing into areas like taxi services. Such a move can have various challenges such as operational complexities, low margins and a potentially adverse impact on the brand. However, things could be different with EVs, which are relatively easier to maintain and have lower operational costs. VinFast appears to be thinking along similar lines, as it gears up to launch its fully electric taxi services in India.

Competitive pricing with multi-city coverage

To ensure a clear distinction between VinFast’s primary EV brand and its taxi business, the latter will be launched under the ‘Green SM’ brand. Short for ‘Green and Smart Mobility‘, Green SM clearly conveys an environmentally friendly approach to taxi services. VinFast will start its taxi operations from the Delhi-NCR region.

Initially, around 1,000 electric cabs will become operational in the city. By the end of this year, more cities will be covered, including tech hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Over the next seven months, VinFast’s taxi fleet is expected to grow to as many as 15,000 taxis. To ensure easy recognition and strong brand recall, all these taxis are expected to be the Limo Green 7-seater electric MPV, same model which was recently launched in India as the MPV 7 at Rs 24.5 lakh ex-sh.

All these taxis will be finished in a striking bright turquoise shade, helping establish a distinct identity for the Green SM taxi services. These will be easier to spot on the roads and help boost trust and confidence among users. With trained drivers, users can expect highly professional services. VinFast is also ensuring that its taxi services are easily accessible to the masses and not something that only a select few can afford.

While not official, some reports indicate that VinFast taxi charges could be around Rs 8 per km. This is comparable to rates charged by mainstream cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber. What’s even more beneficial is that VinFast taxis will not charge surge fees or time-based peak-hour charges. This will be a big advantage for frequent taxi users.

Good pay package for drivers

With its electric taxi fleet, VinFast is creating an ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders. Drivers could be earning anywhere between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. Incentive programs and bonuses are likely to be there as well to keep motivation levels high and ensure service quality is maintained.

VinFast will also benefit, as these taxis will function as the company’s brand ambassadors. By operating its own taxi fleet, VinFast can further optimize the utilization of its production capacity. In India, VinFast has a manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. It has a production capacity of 1.5 lakh units per annum. The plant caters to both domestic and international markets.

VinFast’s taxi services in India are not their first attempt at a new business venture. The company successfully runs similar taxi services in other countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos and the Philippines. In its home market Vietnam, VinFast’s taxi services are available in 62 cities. Considering the current challenges faced by taxi users in India, VinFast’s professionally managed cab services could be a godsend if executed as planned.

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