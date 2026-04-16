VinFast MPV 7 Vs Rivals – Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMax 7, Mahindra XEV 9S

With the VF MPV 7, VinFast has presented attractive offers such as 10-year battery warranty, 7-year free RSA and free charging till March 2029

To boost its India operations, VinFast has launched its third product – the VF MPV 7. Prices for the 7-seater electric MPV start at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-sh). Pre-bookings are currently open for a token amount of Rs 21,000. To understand its potential against rivals, here’s a quick comparison of VinFast VF MPV 7 vs. Kia Carens Clavis EV vs. BYD eMax 7 vs. Mahindra XEV 9S (Indirect Rival).

VinFast VF MPV 7 vs. rivals – Dimensions

Measuring 4,740 mm in length and equipped with large 19-inch wheels, the VinFast VF MPV 7 has a powerful presence. The MPV is 1,872 mm wide, 1,734 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. Most of these numbers are higher than primary rivals Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7. Clavis EV is 4,550 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,730 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,780 mm.

BYD eMax 7 is dimensionally better matched with VinFast VF MPV 7. It is 4,710 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, 1,690 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. Both Clavis EV and eMax 7 utilize 17-inch wheels. Compared with Mahindra XEV 9S, an indirect rival, the VinFast VF MPV 7 has largely similar dimensions. While being 3 mm smaller in length, the XEV 9S is wider by 28 mm. XEV 9S is also taller (10 mm), although the wheelbase is lower than VF MPV 7. XEV 9S comes with 18-inch wheels across all variants. As is evident, VF MPV 7 has the largest wheels in this group.

VinFast VF MPV 7 vs. rivals – Powertrain, battery, range

VinFast VF MPV 7 is equipped with a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which supplies power to a single electric motor. It generates 204 PS and 280 Nm of torque and has an FWD drivetrain. ARAI-certified range is 517 km. Kia Carens Clavis EV is available with battery pack options of 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, offering a range of 404 km and 490 km, respectively.

While torque is the same at 255 Nm, power output is 135 PS and 171 PS, respectively. Clavis EV has an FWD configuration. BYD eMax 7 also has two battery pack options, a 55.4 kWh and a 71.8 kWh unit. Range is 420 km and 530 km, respectively. Power output is 163 PS and 204 PS, respectively, whereas torque is the same for both variants at 310 Nm.

BYD eMax 7 has an FWD configuration. Mahindra XEV 9S has battery pack options of 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh. Respective ranges are 521 km, 600 km and 679 km. While torque output of 380 Nm is the same for all variants, power output is 231 PS, 245 PS and 286 PS, respectively. All variants of the XEV 9S are offered in an RWD configuration.

In terms of pricing, Kia Carens Clavis EV is available in the price range of Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh. In comparison, the VinFast VF MPV 7 is available at a starting price of Rs 24.49 lakh. BYD eMax 7 is available in the price range of Rs 26.90 lakh to Rs 29.90 lakh. Mahindra XEV 9S is available in the price range of Rs 19.95 lakh (without charger) to Rs 29.45 lakh (without charger).

VinFast MPV 7 Missing Features

VinFast MPV7 misses out on several features that are increasingly expected in this segment. It does not get a dedicated driver’s instrument cluster, relying instead on a central display setup. Key convenience and comfort features such as sunroof, powered seats, ventilated seats and a powered tailgate are also absent.

In terms of tech, it skips features like ADAS, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger and wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay. Safety equipment is another area of concern, as MPV7 does not offer seatbelt pretensioners for second and third row passengers and comes with only 4 airbags instead of the now standard 6-airbag setup. Overall, while it covers basics, it misses out on several premium features that rivals are starting to offer.