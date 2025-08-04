Vinfast Tamil Nadu Plant Inaugurated – 1st Facility Outside Vietnam

Vinfast is scaling up its electrification efforts in India as the company commences operations in the country. Vinfast will soon launch two premium electric vehicles in India, VF 6 and VF 7, via their authorised dealerships which have been springing up in major Indian cities with an ambition to establish itself as a key EV player in the Asian subcontinent.

Today, the company inaugurated its first ever manufacturing facility outside of Vietnam in India. Vinfast’s first overseas facility is situated in the state of Tamil Nadu and will meet expectations of India’s EV demand and emerge as a key EV exporter in South East Asia region.

Vinfast Tamil Nadu Plant Inaugurated

Adhering to its set timeline, Vietnamese car manufacturer, Vinfast, has established a manufacturing presence in India today. The company inaugurated its third operational plant and fifth manufacturing facility in the global network. The Tamil Nadu plant is Vinfast’s first ever manufacturing facility to go operational outside of Vietnam.

This new facility is situated in SIPCOT Industrial Park in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu spread across 400 acres of land. Vinfast plans to infuse a working capital of around Rs 16,000 Cr in a phase-wise manner into its Indian operations. The inauguration was graced by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Mr Pham Sanh Chau, Vinfast – CEO Asia.

Initially, Vinfast aims to assemble two premium electric crossover SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7. Company’s starting capacity is around 50,000 units per annum, which can be scaled up to 1.5 lakh units per annum, meeting any surge in market demands. The goal is not only to meet India’s EV needs, but to also position Tamil Nadu plant as an EV Capital of South Asia.

Vinfast Tamil Nadu plant is a major milestone in the company’s journey not only in India, but in its global expansion ambitions. The company is reinforcing its long term commitment to India, which has emerged as the world’s third largest automotive market.

The Tamil Nadu plant consists of state-of-the-art assembly lines meeting global standards. Vinfast incorporates advanced level automation practices with cutting-edge technologies. The plant stands to provide around 3,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs. Bookings have commenced and the first showroom is set up in Chennai.

Statement from Vinfast

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, stated: “The VinFast Tamil Nadu plant marks a strategic milestone in our long-term commitment to the Indian market. It establishes a strong foundation for sustainable growth and positions us to offer high-quality, competitively priced electric vehicles to Indian consumers.

Looking ahead, the facility will expand its production capacity to meet rising demand. We aim to develop it into VinFast’s largest export hub for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. In fact, we’ve already secured initial orders from several countries across these regions. In close collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, VinFast is working to transform the area into the ‘EV capital of South Asia’—supporting both the dynamic domestic market and our broader regional ambitions.”