Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Bookings Start 15th July – 1st Showroom In Chennai

Vinfast will open its sales account in the Asian subcontinent with the launch of VF 6 and VF 7, both of which are being showcased at multiple malls across the country. Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 bookings will start 15th July, as per the company’s recent social media post and the first showroom has been set up in Chennai.

Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Bookings

With a USD 2 billion (Rs 17,188 Cr) investment, Vietnamese car brand, Vinfast, is demonstrating strong confidence in electric vehicle future, Indian automotive market and the EV growth projections in the Indian market. The company has set up a manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu and has come a long way.

Sales operations will start post launch, which is likely to happen soon. Ahead of that, Vinfast has announced commencement of bookings from tomorrow, 15th July 2025. While the Vietnamese carmaker is showcasing VF 6 and VF 7 at shopping malls across multiple major cities, the first authorised showroom has been set up in Chennai. At Mount Road, to be precise.

Vinfast has partnered with myTVS to set up 120 service points across the country. With local manufacturing, Vinfast aims at price competitiveness along with market dominance. While an approximate price bracket is still under the rug, it will take on premium electric crossover SUVs from rival brands like Tata Motors, Mahindra Auto, Hyundai Motor India, Kia India, JSW MG Motor India, Maruti Suzuki and others.

In Vietnam, Vinfast VF 6 is available in two variants – Eco and Plus. With a length of around 4.21m, VF 6 will be the entry level offering from Vinfast and both variants will pack 59.6 kWh battery in Vietnam, promising a range of up to 480 km. Performance is quite high as the Plus variant packs 204 PS and 310 Nm.

Feature-loaded Experience

VF 7, on the other hand, is a larger vehicle measuring 4.54m in length and is offered in Eco, Plus and Plus AWD variants in Vietnam. Eco offers the same 59.6 kWh battery as VF 6, but Plus and Plus AWD come with larger 75.6 kWh battery, promising a range of up to 496 km on a single charge. With dual motor AWD variant, performance can go till 354 PS and 500 Nm.

Both VF 6 and VF 7 will come with Vinfast’s unique signature styling and will be very well kitted out to compete with offerings from rival brands. Notable features include flush door handles, LED lighting, ADAS suite, HUD, large 12.9-inch infotainment screen, powered seats, premium speakers, auto-dimming IRVM and more.