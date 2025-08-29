Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Launch Date Confirmed 6th Sep – Details

Pre-bookings for Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 are already open since July 15 for a token amount of Rs 21,000

India’s EV segment is in a nascent stage and there’s plenty of unlocked potential. With that in mind, Vinfast is working at an accelerated pace to launch its electric cars in India. The first EVs this Vietnamese brand is introducing to our market are VF 6 and VF 7. Let’s check out the recently revealed launch details.

Vinfast VF 6, VF 7 launch dates confirmed

As per the latest announcement, Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs will be launched on 6th September. VF 6 will be available in two trims – Earth and Wind. Both of these have 6 exterior colour options – Jet Black, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Zenith Grey and Urban Mint.

VF 6 has a black interior theme. Power will be derived from a 59.6 kWh battery pack, offering a WLTP range of 480 km. ARAI certified range will be revealed at the time of launch. VF 6 will have a front-axle-mounted 204 hp electric motor.

Vinfast VF 7 will be available in three trims – Earth, Wind and Sky. Exterior colour options are the same as that of VF 6. The base Earth variant of VF 7 has Black interior theme, whereas the Wind and Sky variants have Mocca Brown interior theme. Interiors have a premium feel and come with contrast stitching on the upholstery.

VF 7 electric SUV has a larger 70.8 kWh battery pack. It will be available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. The 204 hp front electric motor is common, whereas the AWD variant generates combined power output of 350 hp and 500 Nm with the combo of front and rear motors. VF 7 2WD variant has a range of 450 km, whereas the 4WD variant offers 431 km as per WLTP standards.

Equipment

A number of features will likely be common for both VF 6 and VF 7. Across both SUVs, the equipment list will include features like Level 2 ADAS, head-up display (HUD) and a comprehensive range of connectivity features. Both SUVs will have all-LED lighting. Other highlights include dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, vegan leather dual-tone interior and large panoramic glass roof. VF6 uses 18-inch wheels, whereas VF7 has 19-inch wheels.

Bullish on India

Vinfast has taken big bets in the Indian EV segment, with investment of around Rs 4,000 crore over five years. The Tamil Nadu plant was recently inaugurated, which will have an initial production capacity of 50,000 units per year. This is Vinfast’s third plant globally and the first one outside Vietnam. By 2030, the production capacity could be increased to 1 million vehicles per year.

Vinfast’s Tamil Nadu plant will also cater to demand for its cars in overseas markets. The company will also be looking to expand its portfolio. In the future, new models such as the Limo Green and Minio Green could be launched. These have already been trademarked in India. Vinfast has partnered with leading dealer groups to set up 35 outlets across India by the end of this year. Comprehensive EV financing solutions will be provided in partnership with leading banks such as SBI and HDFC Bank.