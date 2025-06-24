Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Showcased At A Chennai Mall Ahead Of India Launch

Vietnamese carmaker Vinfast will begin its India innings with the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs, followed by other models such as Vinfast VF e34 and VF 3

Demonstrating strong confidence in the Indian market, Vinfast has committed an investment of USD 2 billion. Production is set to commence in July at the company’s plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Vinfast will start with the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs, which will be launched later this year. Ahead of that, these SUVs have been showcased at a Chennai mall, as seen in pictures from automotive enthusiast Manoj Prabakaran. Let’s check out the details.

Vinfast VF 6 – Key features, specs

Details about the Vinfast VF 6 for the Indian market haven’t been revealed. However, it is likely to be a close match with the Vinfast VF 6 sold in other Asian markets. Vinfast VF 6 in Vietnam is available in two variants VF 6 Eco and VF 6 Plus. Dimensionally, the crossover SUV is 4,241 mm in length.

Both variants utilize a 59.6 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 480 km (Eco) and 460 km (Plus), respectively (NEDC). Power and torque output is 130 kW (177 PS) / 250 Nm (Eco) and 150 kW (204 PS) / 310 Nm (Plus). A number of features are common for both VF 6 and VF 7. For example, users can access drive modes of Eco, Normal and Sport. Both variants have sporty LED lighting.

Also common are features like a head-up display (HUD), 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, artificial leather upholstery and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Many safety features are also common across VF 6 and VF 7. It includes traction control, ESC, hill start assist, blind spot warning, tyre pressure monitoring system. Also, traffic sign recognition, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and 360° camera.

Vinfast VF 7 – Key features, specs

VF 7 is larger (as available in Vietnam), measuring 4,545 in length and having a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. Three variants are on offer – Eco, Plus and Plus AWD. While the Eco variant has a 59.6 kWh battery pack, the other two are equipped with a larger 75.6 kWh battery pack. Range is 498 km with the Eco and 496 km with the VF 7 Plus AWD variant (NEDC). Vinfast will reveal the range of the Plus variant at a later date.

VF 7 Eco variant generates 130 kW (177 PS) and 250 Nm of torque. In comparison, the VF 7 Plus variant has output of 150 kW (204 PS) / 310 Nm. For best performance, users can choose the Plus AWD variant of VF 7, which generates 260 kW (354 PS) and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Key features of Vinfast VF 7 include electric foldable and adjustable ORVMs, auto dimming IRVM, fine dust filter, rear AC vents and 8-speaker sound system. VF 7 has smart control features such as geofencing, operating time limits, online entertainment, navigation, OTA updates, voice commands, virtual assistant and gaming options.

Pricing will be one of the key factors that will determine Vinfast’s success in the Indian EV market. In Vietnam, the Vinfast VF 6 is available at a starting price of 689,000,000 VND or Rs 22.72 lakh. The Vinfast VF 7 starts at 799,000,000 VND, which is approximately Rs 26.35 lakh.

Source