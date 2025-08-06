HomeCar NewsVinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Variants, Colour Details Revealed Before Launch
Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Variants, Colour Details Revealed Before Launch

Popular Vietnamese car manufacturer, Vinfast, has been advancing its global ambitions and the company is busy establishing its manufacturing presence in India. While the launch of VF 6 and VF 7 EVs is slated around the all-important festive season, details of variants, colours and other elements have been revealed. Let’s take a closer look.

Assembly operations of VF 7 have commenced at the Tamil Nadu Plant and a formal launch is expected to happen around the festive season. Bookings have commenced and first showroom is set up in Chennai. Ahead of the launch, details of VF 6 and VF 7’s variants have been revealed, giving us an insight about the brand’s trim level architecture and other details.

Vinfast will launch the VF 7 first in India around the festive season. VF 7 is the larger vehicle of these two and it will be offered in three trim levels – Earth, Wind and Sky. Globally, VF 7 gets two trim levels only – Eco and Plus. Colour palette for VF 7 has 6 exterior shades – Urban Mint, Zenith Grey, Crimson Red, Infinity Blanc, Desat Silver and Jet Black.

While exterior colour options are standard across all trim levels, interior colour options vary slightly. The base Earth trim gets an all-black interior, whereas the higher Wind and Sky trims get a Mocha Brown and Black dual-tone theme.

Powering the VF 7 will be a 70.8 kWh battery pack with either a single motor or dual motor drivetrain architecture. Vinfast promises a range of up to 496 km on a single charge, while the performance metrics go till 354 PS of peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque with dual motor AWD version promising a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 5.8 seconds.

After VF 7, Vinfast will launch VF 6 in India in two trim levels – Earth and Wind. It gets the same exterior colour options as VF 7. On the inside, Earth trim gets an all-Black theme and Wind trim gets a Mocha Brown and Black dual-tone theme. VF 6 will be powered by the smaller 59.6 kWh battery pack with up to 470 km range, 201 PS power and 310 Nm torque from a single motor FWD layout.

Vinfast has not yet revealed variant-wise features, but both VF 6 and VF 7 are likely to share common elements. These include a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, a HUD, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, panoramic glass roof, 360-degree camera, blindspot monitor, Level-2 ADAS, up to 8 airbags and more.

The company recently inaugurated its Tamil Nadu Plant in SIPCOT Industrial Park in Thoothukudi. This is Vinfast’s third operational plant and the first ever operational facility outside of Vietnam. This 400 acre facility boasts state-of-the-art technology adhering to global standards with a capacity of up to 50,000 units per annum, which can be scaled up to 1.5 lakh units per annum.

