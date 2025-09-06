Vinfast VF 6 Launch Price Rs 16.49 L, VF 7 Rs 20.89 L – Market Disruptors?

Vietnamese brand Vinfast has officially launched two of its electric SUVs in India. The brand has established a manufacturing presence in India with the plant at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Vinfast has begun the Indian innings with VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs and both of them were launched today. Let’s take a closer look.

Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Launch

The two electric SUVs Vinfast has launched in India are VF 6 and VF 7. Both these electric SUVs come with competitive pricing to attract buyers. Bookings were commenced in July 2025 for a token amount of Rs 21k and deliveries are likely to start soon.

1. Vinfast VF 6

VF 6 electric SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.49 lakh (Ex-sh). Vinfast is pitting VF 6 against the Tata Curvv, Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and others. There are three variants of VF 6. These include Earth (Rs 16.49 lakh), Wind (Rs 17.17 lakh) and Wind Infinity (Rs 18.29 lakh) (all prices Ex-sh).

Where dimensions are concerned, Vinfast VF 6 measures 4,241 mm in length, 1,834 mm in width, 1,580 mm in height and has a 2,730 mm long wheelbase. The ground clearance is fairly decent at 190 mm. The alloy wheel size of VF 6 is 18-inches, which lend it a commanding presence on the road.

Other notable exterior elements include full-width LED DRLs, flush door handles, LED headlight and tail light setup, cladding on doors, running boards and wheel arches, faux roof rails, roof spoiler and more. On the inside, VF 6 gets a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, a HUD, panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery and more.

Powering this SUV is a 59.6 kWh battery with 480 km promised range. There’s a single FWD motor with 204 bhp and 310 Nm with a 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.89s. VF 6 supports up to 7.2 kW AC chargers and then DC fast chargers. Safety suite includes Level-2 ADAS suite, 7 airbags as standard, 360-degree camera, auto headlights and wipers, electronic parking brake and more.

2. Vinfast VF 7

Vinfast VF 7 has been launched in India for a starting price of 20.89 lakh for base Earth FWD, Rs 23.49 lakh for Wind FWD, Rs 23.99 lakh for Wind Infinity FWD, Rs 24.99 lakh for Sky AWD and Rs 25.49 lakh for Sky Infinity AWD (all prices Ex-sh). It will take on Mahindra XEV 9e, Tata Harrier EV and the likes.

There’s a big jump in prices from Earth FWD to Wind FWD and that’s because only the base Earth FWD comes with the smaller 59.6 kWh battery shared with VF 6. Rest all variants get a 70.8 kWh battery promising a range of up to 450 km. FWD variants come with 204 bhp and 310 Nm motor, while AWD variants get a combined 350 bhp and 500 Nm.

While exterior ethos are somewhat similar to VF 6, VF 7 is larger measuring 4,545 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, 1,636 mm in height and has a 2,840 mm long wheelbase. Ground clearance is 190 mm and wheel size is 19-inches. On the inside, VF 7 shares most of its features with VF 6, except for larger space.