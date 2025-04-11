Vinfast VF 7 Spied On Truck – Heading For ARAI Certification?

The Indian electric car market has been booming. More brands are taking a shot at this lucrative segment and Vinfast is one of them. Vietnamese electric car maker Vinfast is keen on launching VF6 and VF7 in India by 2nd half of 2025. In that regard, we can see VF 7 on a flatbed truck in Pune city, which seems to be heading for ARAI certification.

Vinfast VF 7 Spied

At the Auto Expo 2025, Vinfast showcased a multitude of vehicles. We saw the VF 3, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, VF 9, VF e34 and VF Wild pickup truck concept in 4W section and Evo 200, Klara, Feliz, Vento and Theon scooters along with DrgnFly electric motorcycle. Of these, VF e34 has been spied testing with camouflage back in June 2024.

For 2025, primary interests of these showcases are VF 6 and VF 7 electric vehicles as they are confirmed to launch in 2nd half of 2025. In latest spy shots, we can see two VF 7 electric crossover SUVs on flatbed pickup trucks near PCMC area of Pune City in Maharashtra. Both vehicles are not camouflaged and can be seen without intrusions.

One has a dark shade, which looks like the Green colour option Vinfast has in global markets. The other one is White. Both vehicles looked like they packed Black wheels which looks quite nice. Both vehicles get flush door handles along with charging port on front quarter panel. These are highly likely to be transported to ARAI for homologation purposes.

Heading for ARAI certification?

This indicates that the launch might be slated to originally planned timeline around 2nd half of 2025, which is nearing swiftly. The two vehicles spotted could be two different variants of VF 7. Speaking of, Vinfast VF 7 is offered (globally) in 2 variants. These variants are called Eco (base) and Plus (top).

Both variants get the same 75.3 kWh battery, while there is difference in performance and range. Eco variant has more range at 280 miles (450 km), while Plus only offers 268 miles (431 km) (both WLTP cycle). Where performance is concerned, Plus packs 348 bhp and 499 Nm, whereas Eco variant packs 201 bhp and 309 Nm.

Vinfast VF 7 comes with the company’s distinct design language and promises to offer a premium experience for discerning buyers. Vegan leather seats, panoramic glass roof, LED lighting and other features are notable. It measures 4,545 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,635.75 mm in height and has a wheelbase measuring 2,840 mm in length.