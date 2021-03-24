Vinfast VF e34 Electric Car Debuts In Vietnam – Price 690m VND (Rs 21.6 L)

VF e34 uses a 42 kWh battery allowing for a range of 300 kms on full charge

Vietnamese automotive startup, VinFast is currently developing a range of premium electric vehicles. Today they announced the global debut of Vietnam’s first electric car, called e34. Priced at 690 million VND (US$ 29,819 / Rs 21,63,174).

Vinfast e34 is open for orders deliveries to domestic customers is set to commence from December. Vinfast has also set up a JV with Taiwan’s ProLogium for the production of Solid-State EV Battery Packs. By 2022, VinFast also plans to export premium electric car models in the D and E segments.

VF e34 Features

VF e34, announced earlier this year in Jan 21 under the code name VF31 is a C segment electric car. Early customers who place bookings prior to June 30, 2021 can take advantage of special pricing at 590 million VND (US$25,496 / Rs.18,49,679) along with a 1 year free battery subscription.

This new electric car in Vietnam measures 4,300mm in length, 1,793mm in width and 1,613mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,611mm. It gets ground clearance at 180mm and commands a total kerb weight of 1,490 kgs.

It comes in with several driver oriented features along with remote software update, remote customer support, emergency rescue services with location of nearest charging station and authorized dealerships, battery tracking status, vehicle operation history and theft alerts.

E34 is powered by an electric motor and uses a 42 kWh battery making 110 kW power and 242 Nm torque and offering a range of 300 km on a complete charge. It receives MacPherson front suspension and rear suspension via a torsion bar.

VinFast offers a 10 year warranty with the VF e34. Users have to pay a monthly battery subscription of US$ 62 per month for a travel distance of 1,400 kgs. As against selling cars with conventional batteries, VinFast is also entering into the battery rental service.

This will benefit customers as VinFast will bear all risks of quality and battery life and if the battery receives charge below 70 percent, the same can be exchanged for a new battery. Battery charging can be done at the owner’s homes or at VinFast charging stations. 15 minutes of charge will allow for a travel distance of 180 kms.

VinFast is going about setting up fast charging stations in Vietnam. The company targets around 40,000 electric car charging points in 63 provinces and cities by the end of this year.

Global Automotive Brand

VinFast is set to become a global tech automobile brand. Following only 3 years of operations, since inception in 2017, the company plans three smart EV models – VF31, VF32 and VF33 and will receive orders from global markets from the end of 2021. Each of these models will come in with AI and sport state of the art features and will mark an important milestone for the company in an endeavor to become a global smart EV manufacturer.