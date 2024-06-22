VinFast VF e34 Spied In India – Creta EV, Curvv EV, Maruti eVX Rival

Renowned EV maker VinFast will likely enter India via CBU route and later transition to local manufacturing

With the Indian EV market expected to register strong growth in the coming years, a number of overseas brands are lining up their respective offerings. Earlier this year in February, VinFast commenced construction plans to set up its integrated EV manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with a ground breaking ceremony. Initially, two models will be launched – VF e34 and VF 5.

VinFast VF e34 spied in India

When Vinfast VF e34 was first spotted in India, it had no camouflage. But this time around, Vinfast has thoroughly hidden the identity of their test mule. However, the distinct design language of Vinfast is immediately evident. Recent spy shots were taken by automotive enthusiast Avinash Anushe in Pune’s Ravet area, Maharashtra state.

Exterior profile of VinFast VF e34 is largely the same as that of the Vietnam-spec model. VinFast VF e34 has sleek LED headlamps, top-mounted DRLs, boomerang-style fog lamp housings and a prominent bumper. Body panelling is smooth and curvy, something that should help achieve a low drag coefficient.

Side profile is distinguishable with thick body cladding, 5-spoke design alloy wheels, door claddings, body-coloured door handles, chrome window garnish and body colour pillars. ORVMs have cameras, indicating the presence of 360° surround view and blind spot monitering. At the rear, the SUV has edgy taillamps in a wraparound and connected format.

Overall, VinFast VF e34 has a simple, yet elegant design. It measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,768 mm in width and 1,615 mm in height. Wheelbase is 2,611 mm. VinFast VF e34 will compete with the likes of the upcoming Creta EV, Curvv EV and Maruti eVX.

VinFast VF e34 Interiors

While interiors have not been revealed in the spy shots, it is expected to be largely the same as that of the Vietnamese model. The SUV has a 10-inch vertically positioned touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch full colour instrument cluster. VinFast VF e34 has ventilated fabric seats, air filter, USB ports, Wi-Fi connection, keyless entry, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A comprehensive range of safety features are available. There is tyre pressure monitoring system, 6 airbags, occupant status detection and rear parking camera. ADAS kit includes rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, rear parking assist, time fencing, remote vehicle location, intrusion alert and self-diagnosis.

VinFast VF e34 – Performance, range

In Vietnam-spec model, power is sourced from a 41.9 kWh LFP battery pack. It connects to a front-mounted single electric motor that generates 150 hp and 242 Nm. Drive modes of Eco, Comfort and Sport are available. VinFast VF e34 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 9 seconds and has a top speed of 130 km/h. Certified range is 318.6 km as per NEDC standards. With a fast charger, VinFast VF e34 can achieve 10% to 70% charge in around 27 minutes.

VinFast will shift to local manufacturing when its India plant is ready. However, it is possible that the battery packs will still be imported from Indonesia. From its plant in Tamil Nadu, VinFast will cater to export markets as well. The VF 5 sub-4-meter compact electric SUV will also be manufactured at the same facility. VinFast VF 5 will take on rivals such as Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.