Vinfast VF MPV 7 Launch Price Rs 24.49 Lakh – 517 Km Range, 7-Seater

After launching the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs in the country, Vinfast is shifting focus to capture a more diverse market share in India’s EV space. Obvious answer to this is a 7-seater MPV in the form of VF MPV 7 for passenger market and a version of it called Limo Green for commercial fleet operators later on.

Sticking with Vinfast VF MPV 7, the launch price is Rs 24.49 lakh (Ex-sh). Every Vinfast owner will have access to company’s free charging which has been extended to 31st March 2029. There are 6 exterior colours (Moonlit Ocean, Solar Ruby, Introspective Brown, Zenith Grey, Infinity Blanc, Jet Black) and two interior colours (Black, Brown) to choose from.

Vinfast VF MPV 7 Launch

Where design is concerned, Vinfast VF MPV 7 has a minimalist appearance. It has connected LED DRLs, an illuminated Vinfast logo, vertically arranged LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, all-four disc brakes, large glass area, conventional door handles, a roof spoiler, connected LED tail lights and other elements are notable.

Dimensionally, Vinfast VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, 1,734 mm in height along with a 2,840 mm long wheelbase and a ground clearance of around 180 mm. To reduce visual bulk, Vinfast has incorporated a lot of Black elements in front and rear bumper. We can also see Black side body and wheel arch cladding too.

On the inside, Vinfast VF MPV 7 comes with textured hard plastics on dashboard and door trims for a premium feel. Steering is of a four-spoke design with a flat bottom and it incorporates audio and cruise control buttons. There’s just one 10.1-inch central screen which combines both infotainment and instrumentation in one. Sort of like a Tesla Model 3.

This screen packs all functionalities of Vinfast VF MPV 7 including ORVM controls. Gear selector is on the steering column and door handles are unique. There’s no electricals on the floating-type centre console and not even a wireless charger. Beneath, there is a massive storage solution. Central armrest has a large storage area underneath it.

Second-row seats are both sliding and reclining, allowing users to set the space for third row occupants. This is a single-piece bench and not individual captain chair arrangement. There’s one-touch tumble function for second-row to make third-row access easier. Leatherette upholstery, bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM, theatre-style seating and other elements are notable too.

Powertrain, Charging, Range

Powering the Vinfast VF MPV 7 is a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which sends juice to a single electric PMS motor rated at 204 PS of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 km/h sprint is claimed to be under 9 seconds. There are Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes too along with adjustable regenerative braking and OTA updates.

ARAI certified range of 517 km on a single charge. Vinfast VF MPV 7 supports DC fast charging too, with 10%-70% taking just 30 minutes. Minimum boot space is 126L with all three-rows up and can be expanded to 1,240L.















