VinFast VF7 Owners Raise Quality, Service Concerns In India – Manufacturing Defect Claims Surface

Hyderabad owner seeks refund after water ingress issue, Chandigarh owner alleges dashboard crack, taillight failure and warranty rejection

VinFast India is facing growing scrutiny after two VF7 owners publicly shared their ownership experiences, alleging manufacturing defects, delayed resolutions and concerns over after-sales support. While both cases involve different vehicles and separate owners, the complaints have surfaced within a short span of each other and primarily relate to quality issues, warranty support and availability of spare parts.

Hyderabad owner seeks refund after cabin water ingress

One of the cases involves Hyderabad-based VF7 owner N Phani K Raaja, who recently posted a video on social media detailing his experience after purchasing the electric SUV in April 2026. According to him, the issue was present from the day of delivery but came to light only after several weeks of ownership. He claims that after removing the floor mats for cleaning, he discovered water accumulated across the cabin floor. He alleges the cause was an incorrectly routed AC drain pipe, which directed condensation into the cabin instead of outside the vehicle.

It wasn't easy for me to do all this n waited for 2.5 months for resolution from @VinFastofficial @VinFastIN @SanhChauPham #CEOIndiatappanGhosh #naneshAutomotive Hyd , after paying 25 lakhs you end up at police station for doing a video of my experience with the car before… pic.twitter.com/XiCbWrZ4gT — N Phani K Raaja (@phanikrn8) August 1, 2026

The owner says he handed over the vehicle to the dealership in May, but alleges it remained at the service centre for weeks without a permanent fix. He further claims that after initially drying the carpet, the service centre later replaced the carpet and some wiring using parts taken from another vehicle, as spare parts were allegedly unavailable.

He has also alleged that VinFast offered compensation to settle the matter, which he declined. Instead, he says he has demanded a complete refund along with compensation and has already issued legal notices. According to his public posts, he has also filed a police complaint and plans to approach the consumer court. In several follow-up posts, the owner clarified that he believes the VF7 itself is a good vehicle to drive but alleges that the company lacks adequate spare parts, trained technicians and an effective customer support mechanism to resolve issues promptly.

Chandigarh owner reports dashboard crack and taillight failure

In another case shared on Team-BHP, a Chandigarh-based VF7 Infinity owner has detailed multiple issues that allegedly developed within two months of purchasing the SUV in May 2026. The first issue, according to the owner, was a crack that appeared near the passenger-side dashboard AC vent without any external impact. Photographs posted online show a visible crack in the dashboard trim.

The owner, who identifies himself as a Senior Executive Engineer with a Punjab state power utility, believes the failure points to poor material quality or a manufacturing defect. He further alleges that the dealership refused to replace the affected dashboard component under warranty.

The second issue reportedly surfaced around 45 days after delivery, when moisture entered the rear LED taillight assembly. Images shared by the owner show water condensation inside the light housing. According to him, the taillight malfunction also caused the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system to stop functioning, as both systems are electronically linked.

The owner says he approached the dealership seeking repairs but claims he received no meaningful resolution despite waiting for around two weeks. He argues that both the dashboard crack and taillight failure qualify as manufacturing defects since neither resulted from an accident or external damage.

Similar concerns around after-sales support

Although the defects reported by the two owners are different, both have raised concerns about VinFast India’s after-sales support. The Hyderabad owner alleges delays in repairs, shortage of spare parts and inadequate technical expertise at the service centre. The Chandigarh owner similarly claims his warranty request was rejected and says communication regarding repairs has been slow.

Both owners have documented their experiences publicly through social media and automotive forums. The Hyderabad owner is seeking a refund through legal channels, while the Chandigarh owner has requested that VinFast replace the defective components under warranty and restore all affected vehicle functions. At the time of publishing, VinFast India has not issued any public statement addressing these specific allegations.

VinFast Sales Growing Despite Early Ownership Concerns

Despite these customer complaints, VinFast has been steadily increasing its presence in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The company reported wholesale dispatches of around 1,200 units in May 2026, which increased to approximately 1,400 units in June 2026.

However, a significant portion of these volumes is understood to come from LimoGreen, VinFast’s fleet and taxi partner. Industry sources indicate that around 1,000 of the 1,400 units dispatched in June were supplied to LimoGreen for commercial operations. At the same time, VinFast has also faced criticism from some LimoGreen drivers on social media and owner groups, with complaints ranging from delays in incentive or payment settlements to operational support issues.

As the Vietnamese automaker expands its footprint in India, the company’s ability to strengthen its service network, improve spare parts availability and resolve customer grievances promptly will be closely watched, especially as retail deliveries continue to grow.