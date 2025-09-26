VLF Mobster 135 Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Lakh – Limited Period Offer

With features such as sporty styling and a liquid-cooled engine, VLF Mobster is well-positioned to attract young enthusiasts

After the VLF Tennis 1500W electric scooter, the VLF Mobster 135 has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.30 lakh. This offer price is valid for the first 2,500 customers. An Italian-origin brand, VLF (Velocifero), has manufacturing operations in China. In India, VLF scooters are sold by Kolhapur-based Motohaus. Let’s check out the details of VLF Mobster, which comes across as one of the sportiest in its class.

VLF Mobster 135 – Styling and features

Along with its Italian-inspired aesthetics, VLF Mobster makes a bold stance with its fusion of maxi-scooter styling and cyberpunk flair. Its aggressive styling will be quite advantageous, as the Mobster takes on rivals such as Yamaha Aerox 155, Hero Xoom 160 and recently-launched TVS Ntorq 150.

Designed by Alessandro Tartarini of Velocifero, VLF Mobster has a muscular profile and street-fighter vibes. It appears to have derived inspiration from bikes like the Italjet Dragster and BMW S 1000 RR. Everyday commutes shall be a lot more exciting with this mighty machine.

Some of the key highlights include low-mounted twin LED projector headlamps with integrated turn indicators, distinctive visor design and wide handlebar. The scooter has all-LED lighting, sharp body panelling all across, a single-piece touring seat, upswept exhaust and edgy C-shaped tail lamps with LED indicators. A comfortable riding stance and a 797 mm seat height make the bike accessible to a wide range of users.

VLF Mobster is available in four exciting colour options – Crimson Override, Ghostlight, Ash Circuit and Neon Venom. Tech kit includes a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. Users can access call and SMS alerts, ride statistics and turn-by-turn navigation. A crisp UI powers the TFT display, ensuring clear visibility and easy access to information in all lighting conditions. Other key features include dual-channel switchable ABS, switchable traction control, illuminated switchgear with ABS ON/OFF and illuminated keyless ignition.

Performance, specs

Powering the VLF Mobster is a 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine that generates 12.1 BHP and 11.7 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT). Top speed is rated at 100 km/h. Mileage is pretty decent at 46 km/l. Equipped with 12-inch wheels and all-terrain tubeless tyres, VLF Mobster can effortlessly handle city streets as well as mild to moderate off-road tracks. It has a ground clearance of 155 mm.

Suspension setup comprises telescopic front forks and gas-charged rear dual shock absorbers. The scooter has 230 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes. Dimensionally, VLF Mobster is quite compact at 1,873 mm long, 746 mm wide and 1,120 mm tall. Kerb weight is 122 kg and the fuel tank capacity is 8 litres.

While VLF Mobster has several USPs, its availability is limited to a few locations. The official distributor, Motohaus, currently has around 12 dealerships in India. Cities covered include New Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri. Motohaus has plans to expand its network, which will make VLF scooters more accessible.