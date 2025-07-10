VLF Mobster Scooter Launch Confirmed For India – 125cc, 180cc Likely

The Asian subcontinent, which is India, is the world’s largest market for motorcycles and scooters. Indians are spoiled with affordable scooters, performance scooters and even premium scooters. To cater to this market, VLF is expanding its portfolio to launch its Mobster scooter, which could happen by the end of 2025.

VLF Mobster Scooter

After launching the VLF Tennis electric scooter in the Indian market, the Italian brand Velocifero is keen on expanding its portfolio to include an ICE scooter. VLF Mobster will be the first ICE scooter from Velocifero in India. The Italian brand has a strategic partnership with KAW Veloce Motors (KVM) for local assembly operations at their Kolhapur facility.

KVM’s Motohaus just confirmed the launch of VLF Mobster in India, which will bring an aggressive, rugged and futuristic design language. It looks sinister with its muscular design elements that currently no other scooter in India offers. Design is likely to be the primary distinction for VLF Mobster.

It has a multi-layered design approach that lends a Cyberpunk vibe to it. Front apron has the headlights and a VELOCIFERO lettering in a vertical fashion. There’s a street bike like wide handlebar, a tall (for a scooter) windscreen, single-piece stepped seat, split rear grab rail, a sporty scooter floorboard which isn’t flat and more.

There’s premium components with this scooter and a lot of features that will position it at a premium in the scooter market. Notable equipment includes disc brake setup, telescopic front forks, rear dual shock absorbers, stylish 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 120-section tyre at the front and 130-section tyre at the rear.

Specs & Features

Dimensionally, VLF Mobster measures 1,873 mm in length, 746 mm in width and 1,120 mm in height. Seat height is 797 mm, wheelbase is 1,341 mm and ground clearance is 155 mm. VLF Mobster has a kerb weight of 122 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 8L.

Where features are concerned, this sporty scooter comes equipped with a 5-inch fully digital colour TFT instrument cluster that supports mobile screen mirroring, USB charging port, dual-channel ABS which is switchable too, and a live dashcam feature, which should come in handy for Indian road conditions.

Motohaus has not confirmed whether this scooter will come with a 125cc engine or a 180cc engine. Both are liquid-cooled engines with 125cc unit offering 12 bhp and 11.7 Nm of performance, whereas 180cc engine packs 18 bhp and 15.7 Nm. The colour options are likely to be Grey, White, Red and Yellow.