Vmoto Stash Electric Motorcycle Debuts – Range 250 Kms, Top Speed 105 Kmph

Stash electric bike will be first introduced in European markets in 2022 – Expected price more than Super Soco TC Max

As part of its product offensive for European markets, Sino-Australian entity Vmoto Soco Group has unveiled its new electric motorcycle named Stash at EICMA 2021. It is likely to be positioned as a premium product in the company’s portfolio. Vmoto already has several other electric motorcycles such as Super Soco TS, TC, TSX and TC Max.

Vmoto Stash styling and features

Stash electric motorcycle easily qualifies as the quintessential head turner. It packs in a sleek design, aggressive front fascia and sharp body panels, which ensure a dominating street presence. Dual-tone theme with use of contrasting colours on front cowl and tank section further enhances the bike’s look and feel. Side panels ensure a sporty, muscular profile for the bike.

Some key features of Vmoto electric motorcycle include sleek headlamp with trendy DRL, sporty windscreen in black shade, spear-shaped front and rear turn signals, flat handlebar, sinewy tank, split seats, alloy wheels, sleek grab rails, edgy tail lamp and rear tyre hugger.

Space for mounting registration number plate has been provided on the rear tyre hugger. The bike comes with rectangular full digital instrument console. It is likely that the bike will be offered with Bluetooth-based connectivity features.

At the time of launch, there will be three colour options of black, silver and yellow. While the bike ticks all the right boxes in terms of styling, it has also been designed to meet the requirements of everyday commutes. One of the useful features is storage space inside the fuel tank. The top section of fuel tank opens up like a lid to reveal decent-sized storage space. It can easily accommodate a full-size helmet.

Even though footpegs are slightly rear-set, users should be able to get a comfortable riding stance. The bike has broad seats with appropriate contouring for both rider and pillion. It should help avoid any type of bum and thigh fatigue.

Vmoto Stash range and specs

Inside its belly, Vmoto Stash has a 72V-100Ah – 7.2 kWh battery pack that supplies power to a 6-kW motor. On a full charge, the motorcycle can cover a distance of around 250 km. However, this range will be available only when the bike runs at 45 kmph. The battery takes 6 hours to recharge from 0 to 100%.

It is likely that there will be multiple ride modes, which will allow users to choose the type of performance they want at a given time. Top speed of the bike is rated at 105 kmph. With low seat height of 785mm, users shall be able to exercise optimal control of the bike.

Vmoto Stash has standard telescopic forks at front and monoshock rear suspension. The bike runs on 17-inch wheels, wrapped in AV 100/80 front and AR 120/70 rear tyres. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends. In Europe, Vmoto Stash will be positioned above Super Soco TC Max. The latter is available at a starting price of Euro 4,690 (Rs 3.92 lakhs).