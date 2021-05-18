Voge ER10 Electric Motorcycle Debuts With Range Of 100 Kms

Voge E-Bike ER10 motorcycle has been priced at Euro 6,590 equivalent to INR 5.86 lakh

Every other day we come across some new electric vehicle brand introducing a new product. Some of these brands are not even heard of in our part of the world and are unlikely to make it to our shores anytime soon. Voge is one such brand that provides electric mobility solutions for the two-wheeler segment.

For the uninitiated, Voge is a subsidiary brand of Chinese automotive company Loncin Motorcycle. Strictly speaking, Voge is not an all-new brand and has already been present in European markets with electric two-wheelers such as Voge 500DS and 650DS launched recently across the continent.

More Details

The company also introduced an entry-level ADV named Voge 300DS in the French market. Now, the Chinese brand has launched an electric motorcycle called E-bike ER10 in Italian markets which will serve as one of its flagship products in its current lineup.

ER10 will be pitted against the 125cc conventionally IC-powered motorcycles in the competitive Italian market which means riding it would require only an A1-B license. This allows 16-year old riders to own this bike.

Design & Features

As far as looks are concerned, ER10 is one sharp-looking naked motorcycle adopting a minimalistic design. The bike gets all-black panels with a thin yellow stripe bordering the front bikini fairing adding a hint of sportiness.

Other styling highlights include a rear tyre hugger, raked up tail section with a single-piece seat, tall handlebars and a muscular faux fuel tank that acts as a storage compartment and accommodates a single open-face helmet.

The saddle is reasonably accessible at 800mm, however, what adds to the riding convenience is a lightweight chassis tipping the weighing scales at just 115 kilos. In terms of features, ER10 gets all LED lighting, a USB charging socket, an LCD instrument console, two riding modes, keyless ignition and a remaining battery indicator. The oval-shaped headlight is another quirky bit of styling element lending the motorcycle exclusivity.

Specifications

Coming to its specifications, ER10 features a 60V/6 kW electric motor at its heart which derives energy from a 60V/70Ah lithium-ion battery pack. This powertrain returns an output of 19 bhp at 3,500rpm and 42 Nm of peak torque at 4,660rpm. The electric motorcycle can reach a top speed of 100 kmph and offer a maximum range of 100 kms on a single charge.

Speaking of its dynamics, suspension duties are handled by a pair of telescopic forks at front and single shock absorber with adjustable preload linkage at rear. Disc brakes on both ends carry out anchorage duties which are governed by Dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 17-inch black alloy wheels shod by 110/70 section at front and a 140/60 section at rear. Currently, there are very low chances of this bike making it to Indian market.