Volkswagen Dec 2022 Sales Growth – Taigun, Virtus, Tiguan

Volkswagen India has managed to show positive growth in sales throughout 2022, despite multiple hurdles faced by the automaker

Despite the rampaging factors that hindered the automotive market like rising input costs, scarce supply, soaring demand, semiconductor shortage and more, Volkswagen thrived well. In fact, the company has registered a 58% annual growth as well. 57.75% to be precise.

With Taigun and Virtus driving sales ahead for the company, 2022 has been a very productive year for VW. Taigun was crash tested by Global NCAP and passed with flying colours. Partnership with Mahindra for MEB EV platform will be key for VW to launch EVs in India in the near future.

Volkswagen Dec 2022 Sales

When it comes to sales charts, Volkswagen’s numbers fell into the green throughout 2022. There was positive growth every single month of 2022. This is a commendable feat, as manufacturers often drop sales MoM. This way, Volkswagen has bettered itself from what it was in 2021.

The brand sold 4,738 units in December 2022, up from 3,700 units sold in the same period a year ago. A positive growth of 28.05% was registered on a YoY basis, while gaining 1,038 units. As opposed to 3,570 units sold in November 2022, Volkswagen India saw 32.72% MoM growth and gained 1,168 units in volume.

Commenting on overall performance, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The strong performance by Volkswagen in 2022 is a testament to the right brand and product strategy developed for our Indian customers. The Brand has witnessed many positive achievements, one of the biggest being the 5- star GNCAP on the Volkswagen Taigun.

The success close to the year 2022 makes us strive even harder towards making Volkswagen a loved brand, offering our customers the best of German-engineering and world-class services through our network. We are confident of making 2023 even bigger and better, as we accelerate and enhance the brand further, for our customers.”

VW India Yearly Sales 2022

In Q1 2022, Volkswagen registered 11,223 units, up from 6,252 units sold in 2021. A 79.51% YoY growth and 4,971 units gained in volume was a strong start for the German brand in India. In Q2 2022, Volkswagen outdid itself as opposed to Q1 by more than doubling in sales and registering 125.77% YoY growth with 5,774 units gained in volume.

With 21,588 units, the first half of Volkswagen’s endeavours in India ended on a positive note by almost doubling sales over H1 of 2021 and gained 10,745 units along the way. Q3 was not as productive as Q1 and Q2. That said, with 9,075 units sold, VW registered 47.42% YoY growth. Q4 saw 11,818 units and gained 19% YoY over 9,931 units sold in Q4 2021.

The second half of VW in India saw 20,893 units, up from 16,087 units sold a year ago and saw almost 30% YoY growth. In total, the brand registered a figure of 42,481 units in 2022. With just 26,930 units to beat from 2021, VW sales grew by 57.75% and gained 15,551 units in volume.