Volkswagen Discounts August 2025 Up To Rs 3 L – Virtus, Taigun, Tiguan

The German carmaker offering hefty savings of upto Rs 3 lakh off across its three flagship models

Volkswagen India has rolled out extensive discount schemes for the month of August 2025. These discounts are being offered on the company’s three flagship models Tiguan and Taigun in the SUV segments and also across select variants of the Virtus sedan. The benefits vary according the variant and model year and include cash discounts, exchange offers and scrappage benefits along with special discounts for loyal customers.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line – Discount Upto Rs 3 lakh

Volkswagen India had introduced its Tiguan R Line in April 2025. In July, the company had offered this flagship SUV at a hefty discount of Rs 3 lakh and now, once again this similar discount is being offered for August 2025. It includes a flat cash benefit of Rs 2 lakh for the R Line trim along with other benefits such as exchange, scrappage and loyalty benefits. Volkswagen R Line is currently on sale priced from Rs 49 lakh but with benefits worth Rs 3 lakh. It comes in the country as a Completely Built up Unit (CBU).

Volkswagen Virtus Discount – Upto Rs 2 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus, currently priced from Rs 11.56 – Rs 19.40 lakh, is being offered at a special discount through August 2025. This discount is upto Rs 2.50 lakh being offered on the Virtus Topline AT variant. The Virtus Highline trims are on offer at a special price of Rs 12.77 lakh in addition to special bonus to the extent of Rs 70,000.

Buyers can also avail of a special discount of upto Rs 50,000 on the Volkswagen Virtus GT Line while the base Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT trim is being presented at Rs 10.54 lakh, down from its current pricing at Rs 11.56 lakh.

There is also the Virtus GT 1.5 liter TSI DSG Chrome trim that comes in with Rs 35,000 discount on its showroom price to a special price of Rs 18.80 lakh while buyers can also avail added benefits upto Rs 70,000. Benefits on the Virtus GT Plus Sport trim is at Rs 1.10 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun Discount – Upto Rs 2.50 lakh

Prior to the Volkswagen Taigun facelift being launched, the current model is being offered at hefty discounts through August 2025. Volkswagen Taigun, currently priced from Rs 11.80 – 19.83 lakh, is on offer through August 2025 with savings upto Rs 2.50 lakh. Buyers can avail of these benefits while opting for the Topline 1.0 liter TSI AT trim.

Taigun Highline carries a total benefit upto Rs 1.12 lakh while this goes up to Rs 1.30 lakh on the GT Line. The ex-showroom price of Taigun base Comfortline is also lower by Rs 80,000 to a special price of Rs 10.99 lakh. Taigun GT 1.5 liter TSI Chrome and Sport variants, MT and DSG transmission options, carry a hefty discount of Rs 2.44 lakh.