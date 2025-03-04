Volkswagen Discounts March 2025 Up To Rs 4.2 L – Virtus, Taigun, Tiguan

With calendar year 2025 kicking in, the MY24 stock of unsold car inventory is witnessing major discounts. Dealerships are trying to clear unsold stocks so that they can replenish inventory with MY25 vehicles manufactured in CY25. Volkswagen is no different and in March 2025, the company is offering up to Rs 4.2 lakh discounts. Let’s take a look.

Volkswagen Discounts March 2025

While the company is offering heavy discounts on MY24 units of up to Rs 4.2 lakh, there are discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on MY25 units of Taigun and Virtus. The total discounts include a combination of flat cash discounts, exchange bonus or scrappage bonus along with loyalty bonus. Not all variants get the same discounts.

Virtus – Discounts Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh

India’s best-selling C Segment sedan, the Volkswagen Virtus is offered with a max discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for MY24 units in most dealerships. The company is also including up to Rs 50,000 loyalty bonus for existing Polo owners in the same max ceiling of Rs 1.5 lakh. For the newer MY25 version of Virtus, the total achievable discount goes till Rs 70,000.

Taigun – Discounts Up To Rs 2 Lakh

Volkswagen’s first compact SUV, the Taigun, is known for its understated looks and European flair in this segment. For MY24 units, the company is offering a max discount of Rs 2 lakh, including the up to Rs 50,000 loyalty bonus for existing Polo owners. For MY25 Taigun, Volkswagen is offering up to Rs 1 lakh in discounts.

Tiguan – Discounts Up To Rs 4.2 Lakh

While VW’s flagship SUV for India, the Tiguan, is expected to be replaced with the new model, current model is being offered with up to Rs 4.2 lakh discount. This discount also includes loyalty bonus, cash discounts, scrappage or exchange bonus, among others. The new Tiguan is likely to be launched in India in 2025.

Future VW Models

While the company is currently selling MQB A0 IN based Virtus and Taigun in India, there are speculations of a new sub 4m SUV. It will be based on similar modifications and ethos as Skoda Kylaq and is expected to be an Indianized version of recently debuted VW Tera. If launched, it will be Volkswagen’s first sub 4m SUV, while Polo Cross was more of a crossover hatchback.