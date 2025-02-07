Volkswagen Entry-Level EV Teased – India Launch Likely?

Underpinned by the MEB platform, Volkswagen’s affordable electric car is expected to go on sale as ID.1 or ID.One

As part of its renewed growth strategy, Volkswagen is working on multiple new products for global markets. A total of nine new models are planned for launch by 2027. One of these is an entry-level EV, which will work as an electric replacement for the discontinued VW Up hatchback. Let’s take a look at the details revealed in the first teaser.

Volkswagen Entry-Level EV Teased

As seen in the teaser, an elegant design with distinctive lighting elements appears to be the primary highlight of the front fascia. The headlamp setup features a unique rectangular lighting signature, framed by bracket-shaped LED elements on either side. Overall look and feel is further enhanced with vertically stacked LED DRLs on the bumpers.

Another attraction is the illuminated Volkswagen logo. The EV has curvy body panelling and flowing lines. These are visually appealing and also designed to improve aerodynamics. The fenders appear muscular and well-defined, adding a dash of ruggedness to the EV. The bonnet is flat, ensuring a clean, uncluttered look while enhancing airflow.

Also visible are compact rear-view mirrors, likely featuring integrated turn signals. Not much is revealed beyond that point in the teaser. Side profile could get features such as body-coloured door handles, door side moulding and sporty alloy wheels. At the rear, the lighting signature will be similar to the front.

Based on MEB platform

Volkswagen’s new entry-level EV will be part of the fully electric ID product family. This range has been a major success, with over 1.35 million ID cars sold globally since 2019. The new entry-level EV will be based on the MEB platform. It is a shortened version of the one used with the ID.2all hatchback.

With affordability in mind, the new EV is expected to get a compact battery pack and a single motor setup. To achieve economies of scale, the platform and powertrain are likely to be shared with similar products from sister brands such as Skoda and SEAT. For its entry-level EV, Volkswagen is thinking about a starting price of around €20,000 (approx. Rs 18 lakh).

At this price point, the new EV can target a wide segment of user groups in Europe. Talking about production, Volkswagen is yet to finalize the plant where the new entry-level EV will be manufactured. However, the company has mentioned that its Wolfsburg plant will be one of the hubs for its new electric cars. New-gen electric Golf and the high-volume electric T-Roc will be manufactured at the Wolfsburg plant.

Volkswagen entry-level EV – India launch prospects

It is not certain when Volkswagen will introduce its new entry-level EV in India. As per current plans, Volkswagen is working on other EVs for the Indian market. These will be based on a localized version of the CMP architecture. Volkswagen has started work on the India Main Platform or IMP, which is for EVs. It is a derivative of the China Main Platform (CMP). Upcoming EV launches from Volkswagen for India include a compact and a midsize electric SUV.