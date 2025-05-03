Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Start 5th May – Details

In the hot hatch segment, VW Golf GTI will primarily take on the Mini Cooper S, which is also imported into India as CBU units

After introducing the Tiguan R Line, Volkswagen is readying its bestselling global hot hatch, Golf, for launch in India in GTI trim. While delivering exciting performance with its 265 hp engine, the Golf GTI also caters to everyday practicality. Bookings are set to commence online from 5th May on Volkswagen’s India website. With the allocation of only 250 units in the first batch, the booking window is expected to fill up rapidly.

Volkswagen Golf GTI – Performance

Powering the Golf GTI is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 265 PS and 370 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission with power sent to the front wheels. The hot hatch is pretty fast, with 0 to 100 km/h achievable in just 5.9 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h.

To ensure precision handling and boost driver confidence, Golf GTI is equipped with specialized equipment. It includes an electronically controlled front axle differential lock and progressive steering. Golf GTI’s primary rival, Mini Cooper S, utilizes a 2.0-litre, turbo petrol engine that generates 204 hp and 300 Nm.

It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, driving the front wheels. Mini Cooper S can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 242 km. While these numbers are comparable to that of Golf GTI, the two-door format of Mini Cooper S limits its market potential. In India, Mini Cooper S is available at a starting price of Rs 44.90 lakh.

Golf GTI will be Volkswagen’s second GTI offering India, the first being the Polo GTI launched in 2016. Due to its 3-door format and high pricing, market response was below expectations. Golf GTI has a better chance since it is a more versatile machine and delivers superior performance. For comparison, Polo GTI was equipped with a 1.8-litre turbo petrol engine, producing 192 PS and 250 Nm.

Volkswagen Golf GTI – Features, specs

A striking front fascia comes with distinctive features such as sharp LED headlamps, a full-width LED strip, an illuminated Volkswagen logo and a prominent bumper with 5-piece lighting elements. This design approach exudes both aggression and a quirky, playful character. Other highlights include exclusive GTI badging in red, X-shaped fog lights, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and twin chrome exhausts.

Golf GTI in India will be available with colour options of Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Premium Mother-of-Pearl Black, Moonstone Grey Black and Kings Red Premium Metallic Black. Inside, Volkswagen Golf GTI has a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument screen, wireless charging, a 7 speaker sound system and voice commands.

Other features include Scalepaper Plaid seats with red accents, 30-colour ambient lighting, leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, paddle shifters and a panoramic sunroof. Passenger comfort is optimized with 3-zone automatic AC, rear AC vents and keyless start. Safety kit includes 7 airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, front assist, rearview camera and park distance control.