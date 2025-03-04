Volkswagen Golf GTI India Launch Confirmed – Tiguan R-Line Also Incoming

As both these popular Volkswagen cars will be imported as CBUs, they will be available at premium pricing

As part of its ambitious strategy for India, Volkswagen will introduce two new models this year – the all-new Tiguan R-Line and the iconic Golf GTI. Both these models will be launched in Q2, 2025. These highly rated Volkswagen cars will further strengthen the brand in India and rev up the sales engine. Let’s look at the details of both these upcoming launches.

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India said, “Volkswagen brand has been known for the performance, driving dynamics, build quality and safety of its products, offering a wide product portfolio to millions of customers across the world. Our made-in-India, made-for-the world, Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, have carried forward these global credentials in India as well. Taking our performance legacy forward, we are elated to bring our global icons to customers in India – the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R-line and the legendary Golf GTI. We strongly believe these icons are truly aspirational and will permeate excitement among customers and fans of the brand. The two new carlines will be introduced in early Q2’2025 and will progressively strengthen the brands’ presence in India. Volkswagen India has had a fast start to 2025 with 3% growth in sales volumes YTD Feb’25 (vs. last year). We stay true to our commitment of delivering German – engineered, safe and fun-to-drive cars to the Indian market.”

Volkswagen Golf GTI – Key features

One of the iconic hot hatches of all time, Volkswagen Golf GTI is preferred for its sporty flair and powerful performance. In India, Volkswagen Golf GTI will be getting the 2.0-liter TSI (EA888 evo4), turbocharged inline-4 engine that generates 261 hp and 370 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed and a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic. India is likely to get only the automatic transmission option. It does 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and has 250 kmph top speed (electronically limited).

Talking a bit about styling, Volkswagen Golf GTI has sleek LED matrix headlights, a massive grille with honeycomb pattern, 18″ ‘Richmond’, Black diamond-turned alloy wheels, slightly tapering roofline, exclusive ‘GTi’ badging, red accents, edgy tail lamps and dual exhaust tips. Features on the inside include a large 12.9 inch infotainment screen, 30-colour ambient lighting, heated front seats, surround lighting with welcome light, wireless charging and e-sim for accessing a range of connectivity features. Unofficial bookings have already opened at select dealers. Expected launch prices is in the Rs 50 lakh range.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line – Key features

Existing Tiguan available in India is the second-gen model, based on the MQB platform. It is assembled at the company’s Aurangabad plant. The new Tiguan is underpinned by the upgraded MQB Evo platform. It unlocks improved styling, multiple new features and a range of powertrain options. For the Indian market, Volkswagen will be introducing the top-spec R-Line variant of the new-gen Tiguan.

Globally, the all-new Tiguan R-Line is available with mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel options. In India, the all-new Tiguan R-Line will be using the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It is paired with a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION (All Wheel Drive) transmission. This setup is the same as seen with the current Tiguan available in India.

Tiguan R-Line is the sportier version and comes with an extended range of features. Exterior highlights include sleek IQ.Light HD matrix LED headlights and a bolder grille design. There’s a prominent bumper with large air intakes and 3D LED rear combination lamps. The SUV has 20-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, chrome accents, body-coloured side skirts and silver/black roof rails.

Users will be able to access premium features such as a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with customizable menus and a premium 8-speaker sound system. Other highlights include heated front seats, massage function in front seats and 3-zone air conditioning. Safety kit includes adaptive cruise control, driver drowsiness detection, electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill start assist, rear view camera and park assist.