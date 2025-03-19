Volkswagen Golf GTI Spied In India Ahead Of Launch – Exp Price Rs 50 Lakhs

Enthusiasts can look forward to some truly exhilarating experiences, as the Golf GTI’s turbo petrol engine pumps out an impressive 265 hp and 370 Nm of torque

Credited with popularizing the hot hatch segment, the Volkswagen Golf GTI will be available for sale in India in the coming months. Ahead of that, the Golf GTI has been spotted here for the first time. Let’s explore some of the key features and performance aspects of Golf GTI that contribute to its iconic status.

Volkswagen Golf GTI – Performance, top speed

Powering Golf GTI is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 265 hp and 370 Nm of max torque. The hot hatch is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. This engine will also be seen with the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS. Golf GTI can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds.

Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. For enhanced driving dynamics, Golf GTI is equipped with front axle differential lock and progressive steering. Users can customize the performance settings or choose from the preset driving modes of Sport, Comfort and Eco. While the Golf GTI won’t have any direct rivals in India, it has multiple challengers across international markets. Some examples include Honda Civic Type R (300 hp), Hyundai i30 N (276 hp), MINI Cooper S JCW (228 hp) and Ford Focus ST (280 hp).

Bold, dynamic stance

Volkswagen Golf GTI has a sporty design and comes with several distinctive features. Some of the main attractions include the prominent bumper section with honeycomb elements, sleek IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, illuminated Volkswagen logo, red accents and flared sills. Side profile has conventional door handles, 19-inch sporty alloy wheels with red brake callipers, dual-tone ORVMs and blacked-out B pillars. At the rear, Golf GTI has edgy tail lamps and dual exhaust tips.

Interiors have ‘GTI’ badging on the steering wheel and seats as well as red accents across the cabin. The red stitching on the seats further enhances the sporty look and feel. Other key features include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Volkswagen’s latest UI, multifunction steering wheel with classic push buttons and 30-colour ambient lighting. Optional features available with Golf GTI include an electric panoramic tilt/slide roof, heated front seats, voice assistant, Harman Kardon sound system and head-up display.

Backed by 5-star Euro NCAP rating

Along with its impressive performance, Volkswagen Golf GTI is also among the safest cars, as rated by Euro NCAP. It shares the 5-star NCAP rating with the standard Golf model that was tested in 2022. A comprehensive range of safety features are on offer including electronic stability control, hill start assist and multi-collision brake. Active safety features include lane assist, adaptive cruise control, park assist, rear traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, emergency assist and driver fatigue detection.

To maintain exclusivity, Volkswagen will import only 250 units of the Golf GTI in the first batch. With the import duties, Golf GTI could be offered at a starting price of Rs 52 lakh. Volkswagen will also launch the all-new Tiguan R-Line in India.

