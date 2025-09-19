Volkswagen GST Price Cuts – Taigun, Virtus, Tiguan R-Line, Golf GTI

Volkswagen’s mainstream offerings, the Taigun and Virtus, have seen price cuts of up to Rs 1.63 lakh and Rs 0.67 lakh, respectively

Buyers planning to bring home their preferred Volkswagen car can expect to make significant savings with the recently announced GST rate cuts. Volkswagen has cut prices across the lineup, covering even the CBU models, Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line. Festive offers may also be available at the dealer level. Let’s check out the new prices of Volkswagen cars after GST reduction.

Volkswagen Virtus – New prices after GST cuts

Most of Volkswagen’s sales in India come from Virtus and Taigun. As of now, these are the only two mainstream models on offer. Virtus is currently the top selling VW model in India. It contributes around 55% to overall monthly sales volume. Folks planning to buy Virtus can save in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 67,000.

Volkswagen Virtus base variant, 1.0 TSI Comfortline MT, is now more accessible by Rs 40,000. It is priced at Rs 11.16 lakh, as compared to Rs 11.56 lakh earlier. For the 1.0 TSI GT-Line MT, price has been reduced by Rs 49,000. New price is Rs 13.59 lakh, as compared to Rs 14.08 lakh earlier. The 1.5 TSI GT MT Plus Chrome and Sport variants see a price drop of Rs 61,000 and Rs 62,000, respectively. New prices are Rs 16.99 lakh and Rs 17.23 lakh, as compared to Rs 17.60 lakh and Rs 17.85 lakh earlier.

Virtus 1.0 TSI Highline AT sees a GST-linked price reduction of Rs 61,000. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 14.27 lakh, as compared to Rs 14.88 lakh earlier. Virtus 1.0 TSI GT-Line AT price sees a reduction of Rs 52,000. New price is Rs 14.66 lakh, as compared to Rs 15.18 lakh earlier. Virtus 1.5 TSI GT Plus DSG Chrome variant’s price has been reduced by Rs 66,000. It is now available at Rs 18.49 lakh, as compared to Rs 19.15 lakh earlier. Virtus 1.5 TSI GT Plus DSG Sport variant sees a price drop of Rs 67,000. New price is Rs 18.73 lakh, as compared to Rs 19.40 lakh earlier.

Taigun new prices after GST reduction

Volkswagen Taigun sees a price reduction in the range of Rs 41,000 to Rs 68,000. The base variant, 1.0 TSI Comfortline MT, sees prices drop by Rs 41,000. It is now available at Rs 11.39 lakh, as compared to Rs 11.80 lakh earlier.

AT range starts with the 1.0 TSI Highline AT, which sees a price reduction of Rs 48,000. It is now available at Rs 13.52 lakh, as compared to Rs 14 lakh earlier. Taigun 1.0 TSI GT-Line AT will cost Rs 55,000 less after GST cuts. New price is Rs 15.35 lakh, as compared to Rs 15.90 lakh earlier. The 1.5 TSI GT Plus DSG Chrome and Sport variants see a price reduction of Rs 67,000 and Rs 68,000, respectively. New prices are Rs 18.91 lakh and Rs 19.15 lakh, respectively.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Golf GTI – New prices after GST cuts

With the Cess removed on premium cars, CBU models have become more accessible. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line sees prices reduce by Rs 3.27 lakh. It is now available at Rs 45.73 lakh, as compared to Rs 49 lakh earlier. Volkswagen Golf GTI sees prices drop by Rs 2.09 lakh. It is now available at Rs 50.91 lakh, as compared to Rs 53 lakh earlier.