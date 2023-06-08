Volkswagen GT Edge Limited Collection – Taigun, Virtus

Introducing GT Edge Limited Collection for Taigun and Virtus: Enhancing Volkswagen India’s Driving Experience

Volkswagen India has announced additions to its popular models, Taigun and Virtus. The company has introduced new variants for both cars with the introduction of the GT Edge Limited Collection. These additions are aimed at enhancing the driving experience for Volkswagen enthusiasts.

Taigun now lists the Taigun GT Plus with a manual transmission, and the Taigun GT DSG. Taigun variants are available in two different trims: Dynamic, powered by a 1.0l TSI engine, and Performance Line, equipped with a 1.5l TSI EVO engine.

Exclusivity Meets Style: The Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte Finish

Moving on to the Virtus, Volkswagen has introduced the Virtus GT Plus variant, featuring a 6-speed manual transmission. It is powered by a 1.5l TSI EVO engine. Introductory price for the Virtus GT Plus variant is set at INR 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Limited Collection is available for both the Taigun and Virtus models. To add exclusivity, customers can make online bookings exclusively through the Volkswagen India website. The cars will be manufactured based on customer bookings, ensuring a personalized touch. The GT Edge Limited Collection is offered in two stylish exterior body colours: Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte finish.

Deliveries Commencing Soon: Get Ready for Your GT Edge Experience

Customers who book the GT Edge cars can expect deliveries to commence from July 2023 onward.

The introduction of the Limited Collection provides several advantages. With the new variants for Taigun and Virtus, customers have more options to choose from. This further takes care of different preferences and driving styles. The addition of the GT Edge lineup brings exclusivity and a unique touch to the vehicles.

Exclusive Online Bookings: How to Reserve Your GT Edge Limited Collection Car

Volkswagen India’s decision to offer online bookings for the GT Edge Limited Collection is a convenient and efficient way for customers to secure their desired models. By manufacturing the cars based on customer bookings, Volkswagen ensures that each vehicle enhances the ownership experience.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With its strong legacy of fun-to-drive, the GT badge was introduced on the Performance Line (1.5l TSI EVO engine) variants of the Taigun & Virtus. Today, we are taking a step further and democratizing the GT badge by introducing newer variants for customers to choose from.”