Volkswagen ID.Every1 Concept Debuts – 250 Km Range, 2027 Launch

With the advent of electric vehicles, Volkswagen is jumping on the train and aims to launch its most affordable EV by 2027. Volkswagen’s smallest and most affordable electric car was previewed in the form of ID.Every1 Concept. It aims to launch in 2027 and revolutionise electric car scene in Europe.

Volkswagen ID.Every1 Concept

The production version of Volkswagen ID.Every1 is likely to be called ID.1, which has been teased by VW. It will be the smallest among VW’s Electric Urban Car Family and it will bring affordability into the equation. It will sit below ID.2, which was previewed as ID.2all Concept. Production-spec ID.1 is said to be a direct replacement of VW Up.

ID.Every1, as the name suggests, is supposed to be a mass market offering. It is supposed to be “from Europe, for Europe”, as per VW. Where design is concerned, VW has nailed it. Personally, I think ID.Every1 Concept looks very human-like as though it is a character from Disney’s Cars franchise and it will probably start talking anytime now.

It has eye-shaped headlight setup with an intricate LED pattern, which is connected by a Black applique with illuminated VW logo in the middle. Below these headlights, we have vertical LED DRLs and a lower grill finished in Black that looks like the mouth of a face. Accentuating this further, is wraparound effect on A Pillars and curvaceous bonnet shape.

Side profile shows curvaceous design approach too, unlike VW’s typical lines. Partially sculpted wheel arches, flush door handles and large 19-inch alloy wheels are notable here. While the concept looks like it has frameless windows, production-spec ID.1 will have conventional design for doors and windows.

Rear design replicates that of its fascia with LED tail lights and vertical LED brake lights below them. We can’t help but notice that rear design looks slightly like that of a Honda Brio. We can also see that the roof has an interesting design and so does ID.Every1’s roof spoiler.

Minimalist and Futuristic Interiors

On the inside, Volkswagen ID.Every1 Concept shows a minimalist approach. However, there are still quite a lot of physical buttons seen below the free-standing infotainment screen that control audio and climate. Instrument screen is rather small on this concept and is expected to be more conventional in production model.

This will strictly be a four-seater as ID.Every1 Concept measures just 3,880 mm long and proportionately narrow. It gets a 2-spoke steering wheel, a portable Bluetooth speaker between both front passengers and the centre console is mounted on a rail to be slid front and back between 1st and 2nd row passengers.

Battery specs are not revealed, but Volkswagen ID.Every1 Concept is powered by a new 95 bhp motor and the company promised 130 km/h top speed and 250 km range. It will be FWD only and it is expected to have a small battery to achieve the affordable price tag. Launch is likely in 2027.