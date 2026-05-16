Volkswagen ID Polo GTI EV Revealed – 226 bhp, 6.8s 0-100, 424 km Range

Volkswagen’s GTI versions of its popular vehicles have been sensational and well-received by the buyers. These have always been sportier and more powerful versions of their standard counterparts. However, GTI versions have always been ICE vehicles, with a rumbling engine and throaty exhaust to match.

This changes now, as the company has just unveiled its first-ever all-electric GTI model. We’re talking about the just-unveiled Volkswagen ID Polo GTI all-electric vehicle, with a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint of 6.8 seconds. Let’s take a closer look.

Volkswagen ID Polo GTI EV Revealed

ID Polo has been one of the popular offerings from Volkswagen as it dwells on the Polo badge. Now, ID Polo just a GTI version, which is a high performance version of standard model. The company intends to launch it in Autumn of 2026 in Germany at a price tag of under EUR 39,000, which turns out to be around Rs 43 lakh.

In terms of design, VW ID Polo GTI gets many unique attributes to stand out over standard ID Polo. These include more aggressive front and rear bumpers, red strip above front bumper for its GTI identity, GTI badges, a new rear roof spoiler with a pronounced split in the middle, new 19-inch alloy wheel design and more.

Also, VW ID Polo GTI is the only one to get revised LED Matrix headlight system, which is more sophisticated than its standard model. On the inside, ID Polo GTI gets a Black and Red theme along with multiple GTI badges and contrasting red stitching and others. Also, there’s a silver trim in the middle of the dashboard.

Other than these, there are no changes to cabin and ID Polo GTI gets features like 12.9-inch infotainment screen, 10.25-inch TFT cluster, dual zone climate control, wireless charging pad along with optional features like 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered and massaging front seats, fixed panoramic glass roof and more.

More Performance!

A GTI is all about performance and thrill of driving and VW ID Polo GTI does not disappoint in this regard. When compared to standard ID Polo, GTI version is rated at 226 bhp and 229 Nm with 0-100 km/h sprint claimed at 6.8 seconds. Top speed is 175 km/h. Powering this motor is a 52 kWh battery pack, also offered with standard model, promising slightly less range at 424 km.

Peak DC fast charging speeds can go till 105 kW, which ensures 10%-80% SOC in 24 minutes. ID Polo GTI comes as standard with adaptive dampers (Dynamic Chassis Control). Also, there is the clever electronically locking front diff, borrowed straight from the Golf GTI (ICE).