Volkswagen India Price Hike Jan 2022 – Polo, Vento, Taigun

Volkswagen Polo, Vento, and Taigun to be costlier by 2 – 5 percent from January 2022

As 2022 nears, a price revision is on the cards for most auto manufacturers. The pattern is an inevitable one, and as the model year changes, so do price tags. Price hikes are not juts the order of the day, but for the most part, necessary. Regular price revisions are a way for manufacturers to cope with input costs regularly rising.

Among a long list of manufacturers to the the same, Volkswagen India is the latest to announce a price hike across its product range. Price hike will range from 2 – 5 percent, depending on car and variant. Changes are effective January 1, 2022.

Volkswagen India Price 2022 – Tiguan price guarantee

Price revision does not extend to the manufacturer’s newest launch, Tiguan. Deliveries for which begin in mid January, 2022. Polo, Vento and Taigun will be costlier. Increased pricing addresses rising input and operational costs. Last month, the company reported wholesales at 3k units.

With new plans that focus on growth, both Skoda and VW are expected to launch a range of cars in India in quick succession. This would help improve segment presence, and thereby improve sales volumes. Despite manufacturing in India over a long period, Volkswagen has found it difficult to climb into the top 5 manufacturers’ peloton.

Under a revitalised focus group, Volkswagen has every intention to do better than before. Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown, shutdowns, production halts, and decreased purchase all played a part in choking the industry for months at an end. No doubt 2021 has been better despite a part of the year being plagued by some of the limitations of 2020. Manufacturers have also been constantly dealing with a shortage of parts (chips/semi-conductors).

Input and operational costs

With estimates for chips supplies likely to be improved in 2022, manufacturing can be expected to be in full force. VW Virtus sedan launch is scheduled for launch in 2022. With revised models, and new models at their disposal, one can expect the manufacturer’s sales goals to be optimised.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Our effort over the years has been to make our brand, products and services more accessible and establish Volkswagen as the brand of choice amongst our customers. Due to the substantial increase in the input and operational costs, we have decided to hike the prices of our product offering ranging from 2% – 5% and keeping the impact on customers at a minimal level.

Volkswagen currently offers Polo, Vento, Taigun and Tiguan for the Indian market and will introduce a new global sedan, the second product under the India 2.0 project based on MQB A0 IN platform in early 2022.”