Volkswagen Polo Bids Goodbye To India With Legend Edition

Volkswagen Polo will not be receiving a generation upgrade in India, to be discontinued along with Vento this year

Volkswagen Polo will be ending its twelve-year run in India later this year. The sporty hatch hasn’t received any major upgrades since it was launched in the country back in 2010 though the German carmaker periodically provided small updates to the car.

To give the iconic hatch a befitting farewell, Volkswagen has launched a special farewell edition of Polo, called Legend Edition. With this, Volkswagen marks the end of Polo’s journey from the Indian car market.

Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition

Volkswagen has sold over 3 lakh units of Polo in India till date. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said “The Volkswagen Polo is an iconic carline that has evoked various emotions amongst consumers. From its market introduction till date, the Volkswagen Polo has enjoyed the privilege of being the first car to a family, an enthusiast’s dream and the preferred choice for a mother owing to its timeless and sporty design, safety, fun-to-drive experience and strong build quality.

The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands’ much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration. For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited ‘Legend edition’ for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo.”

Engine Specs

Specifications of the new special Legend edition model remain identical to the standard range of Polo. The premium hatch is powered by two petrol engine options- 1.0-litre MPi naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre TSi turbocharged unit. The former kicks out 75 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque while the latter pumps out 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque.

The naturally aspirated mill is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox whereas the turbocharged unit is offered with a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmission. Legend Edition is only offered with 1.0-litre TSI unit mated to 6 speed auto. There has been no diesel engine on offer with Polo since BS6 emission norms kicked in April 2020.

Features on offer

In terms of features, Polo gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, auto climate control, rain-sensing wipers and rear AC vents. Safety features on offer include rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and dual front airbags as a standard fitment with hill-hold and hill-start assists offered in automatic variants.

Standard range is available in four trims including Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Plus, and GT, which are priced between Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Polo locks its horns with other premium hatch rivals such as Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

In other developments, Volkswagen recently took wraps off its upcoming mid-size sedan named Virtus which will be replacing the ageing Vento. Virtus is the second model from the German brand, and fourth overall from the Volkswagen Group, to be based on the new MQB A0 IN architecture. Earlier, VW launched its new compact SUV- Taigun based on this platform last year.

1 of 7

Images