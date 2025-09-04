Volkswagen Polo Makes A Comeback – As An Electric Car

Using strong brand names like Polo in the EV era is Volkswagen’s newest strategy, which will also be used for other upcoming electric cars

In a welcome move for enthusiasts, the Polo nameplate is making a comeback in an electric avatar. Volkswagen has announced that its ID.2all concept car will go on sale as the ID.Polo. Moreover, ID.Polo will also get a GTI version as the top-spec variant. This will be the brand’s first electric car to go on sale with the GTI badge. Let’s check out the details.

Volkswagen ID.Polo, ID.Polo GTI – Naming strategy

Volkswagen Polo has a strong brand recall across multiple markets including India and Europe. While Polo is no longer available in India, it is still in production in South Africa and exported to Europe. Polo has been synonymous with quality, reliability, timeless design and innovation, which is why Volkswagen has chosen to carry the name forward in the age of electrification.

While electric cars offer multiple benefits, use of Polo nameplate will ensure a stronger emotional bond. This strategy makes it easier to communicate to customers what the new EV is all about. ID.Polo’s launch will coincide with Polo’s 50th anniversary year, marking an important chapter in the model’s legacy. The original Polo had entered production in 1975.

Volkswagen ID.Polo and ID.Polo GTI will make their global debut at the upcoming IAA MOBILITY event in Munich (8th – 14th September). A day before that event, Volkswagen will unveil the new ID. Cross Concept. The production version of this concept will be positioned as the electric version of the T-Cross. Just like the ID.Polo, the ID.Cross will also go on sale in 2026.

ID.Polo – Key features

Volkswagen has revealed the ID.Polo and its GTI variant, wrapped in a colourful camouflage. The outline and visible features reveal that most of the styling elements seen with the ID.2all and ID.2 GTI concepts have been retained. The concepts themselves were showcased in near-production formats, which is why these final versions seem quite familiar.

While ID.Polo maintains its sober styling, the GTI variant has a more striking presence. It has features such as a front diffuser, sportier alloy wheels, bespoke bumpers, mildly flared arches and a split spoiler on the tailgate. The GTI also has a lower ground clearance.

Dimensionally, the ID.Polo is 4,053 mm long, 1,816 mm wide and 1,530 mm tall. It is underpinned by the electric-only MEB Entry platform. All variants of ID.Polo are expected to be equipped with a single electric motor, sending power to the front wheels. While not official, the GTI variant of ID.Polo could generate around 223 hp of peak power. At a later date, even a more performance-oriented Clubsport variant could be introduced.

About the potential launch of ID.Polo in India, it is unlikely to happen anytime soon. While there’s scope for subcompact electric SUVs in India, Volkswagen’s current strategy is focused on targeting the premium segment. Volkswagen India brand director, Ashish Gupta, had earlier hinted at the possibility of reviving the Polo nameplate in India. However, no concrete plans have been revealed.