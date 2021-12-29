Volkswagen Polo Modified With Golf GT R Engine – 403 Bhp, 530 Nm, 4WD

The race-spec Volkswagen Polo developed by Nik_Trans Motorsport took 14 months for completion

Volkswagen Polo is the closest thing to a hot hatch that Indian consumers with a strict budget have experienced for over a decade now. It is, in fact, considered to be the best performance car in India for the mass market. Hence, Polo is a very popular hatch in rally races across the country, thanks to a potent engine and exceptional dynamics.

The engine is also tuner friendly which often leads to a customised Polo churning out a lot more horses than the stock model. The Polo in this case has replaced the stock engine with a new engine altogether which results in a humongous power output of over 400 bhp.

Volkswagen Polo Modified 400bhp – Weight Reduction

An aftermarket workshop based out of Surat in Gujarat named Nik_Trans Motorsport has developed a customised rally-spec model of Polo. This hatchback is based on a stock Polo GT TSI and has been stripped of all essential components in order to reduce weight of the car significantly. These include all passenger seats, dashboard equipment and other interiors.

Further, the stock fuel tank has been replaced with a smaller 35-litre unit. As a result, the Polo in discussion here has a reduced kerb weight of 1050kg. Further modifications have been made to the chassis which gets a new custom subframe derived from the original subframe found on the MK6 Golf R. The video below by B CHOWW details the mod-job. It also shows first ride experience, and an acceleration run to 200 kmph.

Engine Sourced From Golf R

The most significant change is witnessed under the hoof which features a 2.0-litre TSI EA888 CCZ petrol engine which has been sourced from Mk6 Golf R. The custom engine has been installed in the engine bay using OEM spec mounts which ensured no cutting or structural tweaks in the body. The engine has been retrofitted with an APR GTX turbo system and a compatible ECU.

Alterations to the powertrain resulted in a peak output of a massive 403 bhp and 530 Nm of peak torque. To effectively put this level of power and torque on tarmac, a 4WD drivetrain was incorporated instead of the stock FWD system. To achieve this, folks at Nik_trans sourced a Haldex type 4WD system that would split power equally among all four wheels.

Improved Dynamics, Braking

Thanks to the 50:50 weight distribution, the car is a much better handler around corners. A similar system is also found on the transverse engine on international VW models which the company brand’s as 4MOTION. Higher speeds require greater stopping power and hence braking setup has been upgraded to disc brakes on all four wheels with 340mm front rotors and 320mm rotors at rear.

At a recently conducted Valley Run, this Polo achieved a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.0 seconds. At the drag event, the 2.0 Polo recorded the fastest time in its segment of 12.6 seconds for the quarter-mile. Nik_trans Motorsport is now preparing to offer these kits commercially to buyers but only for Motorport purposes.