Volkswagen Polo TSI Gets Affordable By Rs 1 L – Thanks To New Variant Launch

Volkswagen Polo competes against the likes of Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz that are offered with turbo petrol engines

A couple of months ago Volkswagen announced the launch of a more affordable variant of Polo and Vento based on the Trendline trim with a 1.0-litre TSI (Turbo Stratified Engine) turbo petrol engine under its hood. Dubbed as Turbo Editions, the limited-run variants on both models were taken down from the official website of the German automaker last month.

Instead, the German carmaker has now launched a new turbocharged petrol variant based on the mid-spec Comfortline trim. Called Comfortline TSI, this variant of the sporty hatch has been priced at Rs 7.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is Rs 30,000 dearer than the standard MPI variant. At the same time, it is more than Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the current cheapest TSI variant – Highline Plus, which is priced Rs 8.45 lakh, ex-sh.

Powertrain Specs

It is to be noted that prior to this, Polo Comfortline was only offered with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated MPI petrol motor paired with a six-speed gearbox. This powertrain is good enough to generate 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, Comfortline TSI trim will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. In this trim, this unit will be exclusively paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. A six-speed torque converted gearbox is offered only with the higher Highline Plus and GT trims.

Features on offer

Despite being Rs 42,000 costlier than the discontinued Turbo Edition model, Polo Comfortline TSI remains one of the most affordable cars with a turbo petrol engine in India. It carries forward all the features offered in the standard Comfortline trim some of which include a manual AC, a multi-info driver’s display, a two-din stereo system with Bluetooth and USB, remote central locking and power windows. Safety kit comprises features such as dual airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD.

Features Comfortline TSI misses out on

This variant turns out to be extremely valuable for money when one considers that it is a whopping Rs 1.08 lakh more affordable than the next best Highline Plus MT variant. Although it does miss out on some premium features offered in the Highline Plus trim such as a touchscreen infotainment unit compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, rear AC vents, cooled glovebox, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Other turbocharged petrol cars around the same price region available in India include Renault Kiger RXL (Rs 7.31 lakh), Magnite XL Turbo (Rs 7.49 lakh) and Tata Altroz XT i-Turbo (Rs 7.74 lakh). All prices are ex-showroom. Overall, VW Polo is offered at a starting price of Rs 6.16 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.99 lakh for the top-spec GT trim.