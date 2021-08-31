Volkswagen Polo, Vento Price Hike Sep 2021 – No Increase If You Booked By 31st Aug

The current-gen Volkswagen Polo and Vento have been in the Indian market for over a decade now and nearing the end of their life cycle

Volkswagen has announced a price hike for its two mass sellers in India- Polo and Vento. The German carmaker through a media statement has revealed that prices of the hatchback and sedan will be incremented by up to 3 percent and 2 percent respectively across variants.

The new increased prices will be effective from September 1, 2021. Hence, all customers who have booked their vehicles by 31 August 2021 will not have to shell out an extra penny. Prices of Polo GT trim have not been increased this time. Final price list of both the models will be shared by the company in a few days.

Polo Details- Price, Powertrain, Features

Polo is regarded as one of the sportiest hatchbacks in the country due to its powerful engine under the hood and exceptional riding dynamics. It is offered in five trims namely Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Plus, and GT. Out of this Comfortline is the only trim to be offered in two petrol engine options. Prior to this price revision, Volkswagen retailed Polo at prices between Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking of engine options, Polo is offered with two petrol engine options- a 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbocharged mill. The former produces 74 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque while the latter pumps out 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. The naturally aspirated can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox only whereas the turbocharged unit can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Some of the top features offered in Polo include a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control and rain-sensing wipers. Safety kit on offer includes features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Vento Details- Price, Powertrain, Features

Vento, on the other hand, is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in three trims- Comfortline, Highline and Highline Plus. Unlike Polo, Vento gets only one engine option in the form of a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol unit. The motor delivers the same output as it does in Polo and gets the same gearbox options- a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter.

Features on offer in the mid-size sedan include the same creature comforts as offered in Polo mostly with the addition of auto-dimming IRVM, reverse parking camera and LED headlamps. Safety features on offer include four airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Volkswagen India is now working on launching the Taigun SUV. It will launch next month, and will rival the likes of Creta, Seltos and Kushaq. It is expected to be priced as a more premium product, in comparison to the recently launched Kushaq.