Volkswagen Polo, Vento, T-ROC SUV Launched With Subscription Model In India

The list of cars under this scheme will not include the Taigun SUV, set for launch in India on 23rd September

Volkswagen India has rolled out a subscription based car ownership model in India in association with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd (OAIS). A MoU between the two parties has been signed and will be introduced at 30 company outlets across cities of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad in the 1st Phase.

The new subscription plan will be rolled out for the Polo, T-Roc and Vento, enabling customers to own it without buying it. However, Volkswagen has not included the new Taigun SUV, set for launch in India on September 23.

Subscription Plans and Tenure

Customers with a White Number Plate can avail of these options for the Polo, Vento and T-Roc which will be available at 24, 36 or 48 month tenures, depending on the demands of customers. The rentals will commence from Rs 16,500 for the Polo, going up to Rs 27,000 for the Vento and for Rs 59,000 for the T-Roc. This cost will include 100 percent financing, maintenance and insurance which will be supported by OAIS (ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd.)

The demand for car subscription plans has been gaining in importance in recent times and is more favored by a younger and middle class segment of users in the country. Customers can have access to this subscription plan via the Volkswagen India website beginning from 9th September 2021.

Upcoming VW Cars In India

The new Taigun mid-size SUV will launch in India on 23rd September 2021. Bookings are currently underway at dealerships or via the company’s website. It will share its platform, features and engine lineup with the new Kushaq but will have its own identity.

The VW Taigun will be powered by a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder turbo engine and a 15 liter, 4 cylinder turbo petrol engine offering 115 hp and 150 hp respectively. The engines will be mated to 6 speed manual, 6 speed automatic and 7 speed DCT unit. Once launched, the VW Taigun will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks in the mid-size SUV segment while it will also contend with the Skoda Kushaq, Tata Harrier and MG Hector with its expected price to range between Rs 10-18 lakh.

Volkswagen India also plans launch of the Virtus sedan. It is based on the company’s MQB A0 platform. It will be larger in dimension than the Vento and will receive similar features as seen on the Taigun SUV.

VW Virtus will share its engine lineup with the Taigun which will include a 1.0 liter TSI turbo petrol engine making 110 hp power and a larger 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder TSI unit offering 150 hp power. These two engines will get mated either to a 6 speed manual or a 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission or a 7 speed DSG automatic gearbox – depending on the engine option.