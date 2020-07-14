Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions NOT discontinued – VW confirms

Volkswagen India’s Polo and Vento TSI Editions are essentially trimmed-down Highline Plus manual variants

Volkswagen India launched the limited TSI Editions of its entry-level Polo and Vento in May 2020. Based on the regular Polo and Vento BS6’s Highline Plus manual variant, the TSI Edition features some black treatments on the honeycomb grille, ORVMs, roof and spoiler alongside exclusive side graphics. Prices for the TSI Edition Polo and Vento stand at Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh ex-showroom, respectively (slightly lower than Highline Plus option).

As the tag suggests, either TSI Edition model employs Volkswagen Group’s current-gen BS6 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol three-cylinder engine. The power plant churns out 108bhp @ 5,000rpm and 175Nm @ 1,750-4,000rpm. This is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

In comparison, the previous BS4 1.2-litre TSI turbo petrol four-cylinder engine was good for 103bhp @ 5,000rpm and 175Nm @ 1,500-4,100rpm while mated to a 7-speed DSG (DCT) automatic unit. There was no manual option.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen India unlisted the TSI Edition Polo and Vento from its official website. This led to talks that they were discontinued in such a short span of time. However, the German automaker has confirmed that the TSI Editions are still on sale and are contributing appreciable sales figures. Apparently, the models are available for booking across all Volkswagen outlets and the brand’s online sales platform.

Entry-level Volkswagen Polo trims come with a 1.0-litre NA MPI three-cylinder unit that makes 75bhp @ 6,200rpm and 95Nm @ 2,950-3,800rpm, coupled to a 5-speed manual. The engine is clearly underpowered and it’s better to spend extra and consider the TSI variants (or look at other alternatives) if healthy performance is not something you can make a compromise on. However, the weaker powertrain helps the Volkswagen Polo come at a starting price of roughly Rs 5.83 lakh ex-showroom.

The Volkswagen Vento’s sibling from Skoda Auto, Rapid was also updated to BS6 1.0 TSI specifications. It will be a while before the C-segment sedan gets a 6-speed TC automatic transmission. Ex-showroom prices for the 2020MY Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid start at Rs 8.87 lakh and Rs 7.49 lakh, respectively.

Every brand coming under Skoda Auto Volkswagen India group has opted a petrol-only product strategy for BS6 era. This has reflected on monthly sales charts in addition to the effect of COVID-19 and its lockdown protocols. The Indian automotive industry is making a gradual recovery from the pandemic though overall market performance remains low.

