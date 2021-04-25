Volkswagen T-Cross Spied In Pune Is Taigun LHD For Export?

The VW Taigun for India is a derivative of Europe-spec T-Cross compact crossover

The VW T-Cross, donor car for the India-spec Taigun, has been spotted testing in Pune. VW is gearing up to enter the fast growing compact crossover segment in India with the heavily localized Taigun.

It seems like VW is using the LHD T-Cross as a powertrain test-bed for final fine tuning activities ahead of launch. It is also possible that VW India’s Pune plant is prepping to export the car under T-Cross branding to LHD emerging markets, and this is one example out of the trial production lot.

VW Taigun

The VW Taigun is to T-Cross what the Skoda Kushaq is to Kodiaq, an Indianized version with minor exterior and interior styling tweaks. The Taigun sits on the India-specific MQB AO IN modular platform which is being developed by Skoda at its Pune R&D center. It is essentially a heavily localized derivative of the global MQB A0 platform which caters to the T-Cross.

At a length of around 4.2 meters, the VW Taigun will be pitted directly against the immensely popular Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. With a boxy profile, LED headlights and massive rear combination cluster, the Taigun (on in this case, the T-Cross LHD) features a strong road presence which will appeal to the Indian audience.

Interior and equipment

The VW Taigun’s interior too derives inspiration from the Europe-spec T-Cross. The dual-tone dashboard will have color themes fine tuned to suit Indian tastes. Salient features include a 10.1 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among several connectivity features, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera and so on. The 10.25-inch configurable color instrument display is also likely to be offered on the fully loaded variant.

The car will also incorporate premium bits likes electric sunroof, powered driver seat, ambient lighting, wireless charger, leather seats, cruise control, etc. Safety highlights will include ABS, multiple airbags, ESP and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powertrain lineup

The VW Taigun for India will share its platform and powertrain lineup with the soon-to-be-launched Skoda Kushaq. The base engine will be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI direct injection petrol motor which is expected to dish out 110 hp and 175 Nm of torque.

The top-of-the-line variant will be powered by a 1.5-liter TSI unit with cylinder activation technology, producing 148 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The entry-level engine is expected to be offered with 6-MT and 6-AT (torque converter) options while the range-topper is likely to receive 7-speed DSG.

The VW Taigun is expected to be ready for our market by festive season of 2021 provided the ongoing pandemic crisis does not slow down the last-minute development process. With an estimated price of INR 10 to 14 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming crossover will be aiming to become an important volume generator for VW India. This platform will also spawn a variety of market-specific products in the medium term.