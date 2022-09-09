Volkswagen Taigun Aug 2022 Sales Lowest Since Launch – New Edition Launched

Volkswagen Taigun compete with the likes Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota HyRyder

Volkswagen India had launched the new Taigun SUV last year at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh for base variant, with the top of the line variant at Rs. 17.49 lakh. A year later, the price of Taigun ranges from Rs 11.40 lakh to Rs 18.60 lakh, ex-sh.

This price range is similar to the Skoda Kushaq with which it shares several features and engine option. Taigun Dynamic Line comes in with three variants of Comfortline, Highline and Topline. The Performance Line on the other hand has two variants of GT and GT Plus.

Volkswagen Taigun Sales Decline Aug 2022

Volkswagen Taigun is based on the company’s new design language. It is built under India 2.0 program, developed on the same MQB A0 IN platform as seen on the Skoda Kushaq and is also specially designed for buyers in India coming in with upto 95 percent localization.

In the initial months, Taigun sales were averaging at over 2,500 units. But since the last few months, sales have been on decline. Aug 2022 saw Taigun report its lowest ever monthly sales of just 1,019 units. It is not clear if the sales are declining due to low demand, or production constraints.

Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition

To boost sales, and to celebrate the first anniversary of Taigun, Volkswagen India has announced the launch of Taigun Anniversary Edition. It is available in 3 colour options, one of which is an all new colour for the Taigun. The three colours are Rising Blue (New), Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red.

VW says, Taigun special edition is offered on the Dynamic Line, Topline variant available on the 1.0 TSI MT & AT. It adorns a sportier look by flaunting its “1st” anniversary badge across the exterior and interior of the Taigun. In addition, the Taigun First Anniversary Edition comprises 11 specially developed elements including high lux fog lamps, body-colored door garnish, black C-pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protector, black ORVM caps, window visors along with aluminum pedals.

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Taigun has had an extremely fulfilling journey in India as well as reaching the global stage by being the Top 3 finalists at the World Car of the Year. We have been extremely overwhelmed with the feedback, appreciation and acceptance the SUVW has received from our customers.

The carline truly embodies the core DNA of the Volkswagen brand with a superior build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience. With the introduction of this celebratory First Anniversary Edition offering, we would like to thank our valued customers who have been instrumental in making Taigun one of the most admired SUVW in India and resonated with the #HustleModeOn personality of the Taigun.”

2022 Taigun Features List

It receives an attractive exterior makeup, premium cabin comforts and the latest in technology along with a range of safety equipment. The new Taigun sports LED head and tail lamps, LED fog lamps and an LED bar at the rear which the company calls an ‘Infinity Bar’. It is also seen with a signature, chrome finished grille in the front while it rides on 16 or 17 inch wheel options along with faux skid plates that give it that SUV stance. The Taigun, like the Kushaq, gets a segment leading wheelbase of 2,651 mm and boot space which stands at 385 liters. Length is at 4,221 mm while width and height are at 1,760 mm and 1,612 mm respectively.

The Volkswagen Taigun gets an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a multi-function steering wheel, ambient lighting, auto dimming inside mirrors and wireless charging. Connectivity solutions include a 20.32 cm digital cockpit which is the largest in its segment along with a 25.65cm VW Play touchscreen infotainment system with wireless App Connect that include Apple Carplay and Android Auto, wireless mobile charging and MyVolkswagen Connect application.

A 6 speaker sound system is also a part of its interior makeup and safety is via 40+ advanced safety equipment among which are a total of 6 airbags, parking sensors, hill hold assist, rear view camera and electronic stability control with ABS and EBD offered as standard. The safety package also includes multi collision brakes, ISOFIX mounts, 3 head restraints at the rear and tyre pressure deflation warning, etc.