Volkswagen Taigun Launch Confirmed For 3rd Week Sep 2021 – Bookings Open

Upon its launch, Volkswagen Taigun will lock horns with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and its Czech cousin Skoda Kushaq

It is a big moment for Volkswagen as the company looks to start its second innings in the Indian market with the India 2.0 program. The first launch by the company under this scheme will be the much anticipated compact SUV Taigun. Skoda already has launched its own version of the SUV as Kushaq last month.

Now VW is set to launch its own iteration of the SUV, official details of which have also been revealed recently. The company has gone on to reveal on Twitter that the upcoming C-segment crossover will be launched in India by the third week of September.

The tweet further stated that pricing details of Taigun will be shared during the same time. As we already know, Taigun is based on the highly localised MQB A0 IN architecture which underpins Kushaq and will form the base for all future models from Skoda and VW, developed under the India 2.0 program in the foreseeable future.

Engine, Transmission options

Taigun gets the same engines and gearbox options as its Czech cousin. The 1.0-litre TSI 3-cylinder turbo petrol unit is tuned to produce 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre TSI 4-cylinder turbo petrol motor will pump out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard across the lineup.

Whereas automatic options will include a 6-speed torque converter for 1.0-litre unit and 7-speed DSG for 1.5-litre unit. Volkswagen will be offering Taigun in two separate lineups- a standard range and a GT range. The latter will only come powered with the 1.5-litre motor with the option of a manual or automatic gearbox.

GT Automatic Vs GT Manual: What’s different?

The GT manual, however, is lower in terms of features in comparison to its equivalent automatic variant. The former misses out on creature comforts such as an engine start/stop button, an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster and more.

There are also distinctions between the two derivatives in terms of styling as the range-topping GT automatic variant comes with more chrome around its body and more premium 17-inch alloy wheels instead of basic 16-inch alloys offered in the three-pedal model.

Interestingly, both GT variants miss out on ventilated seats which might be added to the lineup at a later stage. There is also a possibility of the German carmaker launching a special edition GT model with blackened chrome bits on its exteriors in coming months. VW is expected to peg Taigun at a similar price as Kushaq.