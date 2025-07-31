Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied – New Details Revealed

Taigun facelift will be launched after the Kushaq facelift, which is expected to debut later this year or early 2026

Nearly four years after its debut, the Volkswagen Taigun is set to receive a mid-life facelift. This update will focus primarily on cosmetic touch-ups and some new additions to the equipment list. Taigun facelift was recently spotted during road tests in partial camouflage. Let’s check out the details.

Taigun facelift – What to expect?

Most of the exterior changes will be centred around the front fascia. Taigun facelift could feature updates to the lighting setup and front grille. Primary objective could be to achieve a more polished appearance for the SUV. Cosmetic updates for Taigun facelift will be in line with Volkswagen’s latest design approach, as seen with its newer models such as Tiguan facelift and ID.4. A stronger road presence is likely with the updated model.

Side profile appears largely the same as the current model. The test vehicle can be seen with wheel arch cladding, body coloured conventional door handles, blacked-out B pillars, roof rails and a standard antenna. At the rear, the tail lamps could see a refreshed design. Some new detailing can be introduced on the bumper. Colour options could be updated as well for Taigun facelift.

Updated equipment list

Volkswagen Taigun offers optimal protection for passengers with more than 40 safety features. However, the current model misses out on ADAS features. This works as a disadvantage, as rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, Honda Elevate and MG Astor offer ADAS. Taigun facelift is expected to fix this by adding ADAS Level 2 features such as automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

Existing safety package includes features like 6-airbags (standard), electronic stability control and hill hold control. There’s a tire pressure deflation warning system, multi-collision brakes, electronic differential lock and hydraulic brake boosters. Taigun has rear parking sensors and camera, day-night IRVM, rain sensor, brake disc wiping, traction control system, EBD and brake assist.

Some other updates to the equipment list are also likely such as a 360° view camera setup and dual-zone climate control. The SUV can get new options for upholstery, ambient lighting and interior themes. Top variants of existing Taigun offer a comprehensive range of features. Key highlights include ventilated front seats with leatherette inserts, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Powertrain options

Volkswagen Taigun facelift is expected to continue with the existing turbo petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre unit generates 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque. It is offered with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The larger 1.5-litre unit generates 150 PS and 250 Nm. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG. Taigun facelift could be offered at a slightly higher pricing. The current model is available in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.83 lakh.