Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Undisguised – New LEDs, Lit VW Logo

Taigun facelift has a revised fascia with a lit VW logo and is expected to receive key feature upgrades such as a panoramic sunroof

Volkswagen is readying the Taigun facelift, which has been spotted multiple times in recent months. In the latest spy shots, the Taigun facelift can be seen largely undisguised during night-time testing. These images provide a good view of the changes across the front, side and rear. Let’s check out the details.

Taigun facelift – Design and features

It is easy to notice that the front fascia has received a major refresh. Taigun facelift uses a sleeker grille design, flanked by new LED headlamps and LED DRLs. There’s a thin strip of LED that connects the lighting elements on both sides. Another key update is an illuminated Volkswagen logo at the front. The bumper section has also been refreshed for a more polished appearance.

Side profile appears largely the same as the current model. However, a fresh design for the alloy wheels could be introduced. Features such as conventional door handles, body-coloured ORVMs, blacked-out B pillars, roof rails and a shark fin antenna will be carried forward in the same format.

At the rear, Taigun facelift gets refreshed tail lamps. However, the basic housing of the interconnected lighting setup at the rear is largely the same as earlier. This test mule has camouflage only between the taillamps. It could be hiding the new full-width LED strip, which appears to be thicker in comparison to the current model.

Or, it is also possible that Taigun facelift could get an illuminated (in Red) Volkswagen badge between the taillamps. The bumper section has been refreshed as well in favour of a decluttered look. Chrome elements have been reduced and the silver skid plate now has a smoother design. Bumper reflectors are vertically positioned, as compared to the horizontal format used with the current model.

Interior updates, features

In line with evolving market dynamics, Taigun facelift could get comprehensive updates on the inside as well. Possibilities include new upholstery and interior themes, a 10.25-inch digital cockpit display and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Taigun facelift could also get rear seats with massage function. There could be new additions to the comfort and convenience package as well. A panoramic sunroof will also align better with prevailing consumer preferences.

New 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission

Taigun facelift is expected to continue with the existing engine options. However, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine could get a new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission in place of the existing 6-speed automatic option. This new 8-speed automatic transmission will be sourced from Aisin. The 1.0-litre engine generates 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque. It will retain the existing 6-speed manual transmission option.

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine generates 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. Earlier, this engine was also available with a 6-speed manual transmission. But it was discontinued in January 2026, likely to improve business efficiency.

Taigun facelift is expected to be launched later this year. It will continue to rival other popular options in the 4.2m – 4.5m SUV segment. This space is getting increasingly exciting with newer offerings such as Maruti Victoris, Tata Sierra and upcoming Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton. It will be interesting to see how facelifts perform at a time when new arrivals are grabbing all the limelight.

