Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs. 16.3 Lakh

Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is launched by Volkswagen India for an attractive price tag starting from Rs. 16.3 lakh (ex-sh)

Volkswagen India launched a new limited special edition version of its popular compact SUV, Taigun. Known as Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition, Volkswagen has priced it at Rs. 16.3 lakh (ex-sh) and will be sold in limited numbers across the country. There are multiple visual updates to Trail Edition that make it stand out, as opposed to a regular Taigun.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition launched

After launching Matte Edition with Slavia sedan, Volkswagen has turned its gaze to Taigun SUV. Just recently, Taigun and Slavia got electrically adjustable front seats ahead of festive season. Now, we get Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition with a more rugged flavour of this compact SUV with multiple add-ons both on the inside and out.

VW first showcased Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition in April 2023. Fast forwarding to October 2023, Volkswagen has launched it, based on GT trim, which is one below top-spec GT Plus. The primary highlights are 17-inch alloy wheels finished in black, functional roof rails and decals seen near rear quarter panels, C-pillars and rear doors.

Other highlights include “Trail” badge on the tailgate and a red finish on brake calipers. On the inside, Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition gets a few cosmetic updates too.

Interior updates with Trail Edition

The leatherette seats now get a black finish, with red contrasting stitches. There are “Trail” embossing on seat upholstery as well. Other notable elements include metallic pedals from GT Plus and ambient lighting. Features list is similar to that of GT trim, except for the addition of a dashcam with an integrated 2-inch display.

The larger 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, there is wireless charging, auto headlights, TPMS, reversing camera and more. It misses out on key features seen with GT Plus like digital instrument screen, powered and ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, 6 airbags and more.

Engine and Transmission specs

It should be recalled that the Virtus and Taigun command a 5 star Global NCAP ranging in both adult and child occupant protection with Volkswagen Virtus having received the best-ever score in GNCAP history at the time of testing.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition gets a sole petrol engine as it is part of higher-spec GT line. The 1.5L, 4 cylinder Evo TSI engine offers 148 hp peak power and 250 Nm torque. Volkswagen is offering a sole 6-speed manual transmission option with Taigun Trail Edition.

Taigun SUV will take on models such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross.