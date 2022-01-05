Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq Prices Jan 2022 – Increased By Up To Rs 45k

The two cars which have managed to deliver a solid boost to the VW-Skoda brand in India – Have received a price hike

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are based on the same platform, shares many parts as well as engine and transmission options. The former was launched in India back in June 2021, while the latter was launched in Sep 2021.

Launch prices of both these compact SUVs were similar – in the range of Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.6 lakh, ex-sh. Now both these cars have received a price hike, owing to higher input costs – rise in raw material prices, higher transportation costs, etc.

Volkswagen Taigun Price Hike Jan 2022

A total of 7 variants are on offer with the Taigun. Base variant has received the highest price hike of Rs 45k. Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT variant is now priced from Rs 10.99 lakhs. Higline variants get a price hike of Rs 15k for MT and Rs 25k for AT.

Taigun Topline MT is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh after a hike of Rs 38k while the Topline AT is priced at Rs 16.39 lakh after a Rs 44k hike. GT 1.5 MT variant gets Rs 35k price hike and top of the line GT 1.5 DSG is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh after Rs 45k hike.

Skoda Kushaq Price Hike Jan 2022

Skoda Kushaq is offered in 9 variants. Base variant gets a Rs 20k price hike, and is now priced at Rs 10.99 lakh – which is same as that of Taigun base variant. Kushaq Ambition MT and AT variants have not received a price hike.

Style MT variant is priced from Rs 14.89 lakh after a Rs 29k price hike. Style AT is priced at Rs 16.09 lakh, also gets Rs 29k price hike. Top of the line Style 1.5 TSI DSG variant with 6 airbags is priced at Rs 18.19 lakh, after Rs 19k price hike. Compared to Taigun, the rate of price hike is lower for Kushaq.

Engine and Transmission

The new Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are powered exclusively by petrol engines. The 1.0 liter TSI engine makes 115 hp power and 178 Nm torque when mated to a manual gearbox and 6 speed automatic. The 1.5 liter TSI is capable of 150 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual and 7 speed DSG. The 1.5 liter TSI engine gets Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and idle start/stop technology.

Volkswagen is offering a 4EVER Care, 4 year standard warranty extendable up to 7 years along with a 4 years road-side assistance (RSA) extendable up to 10 years besides 3 free services with the new Taigun. Service value packages start off at Rs 21,999.